A Nigerian international has dropped comments about South Africa being deducted points after fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho

The Super Eagles star also reflected on his team's performance against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Uyo on Tuesday evening

Bafana Bafana maintain their lead on top of Group C with 13 points, six ahead of their bitter rivals Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria stumbled in the quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup which would be held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America after their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe.

The three-time African champions won their first match under their new manager Eric Chelle against Rwanda, and were close to getting back to back wins, but a late goal from Tawanda Chirewa ended their hopes of sealing another victory under the Malian manager.

Nigeria are currently on seven points, six behind Group C leaders South Africa, but the Bafana Bafana could suffer a setback with a point reduction after reportedly fielding an ineligible player in their 2-0 win over Lesotho.

Super Eagles played out a 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifier in Uyo. Photo: @NGSuperEagles.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena was supposed to be suspended for the match against the Crocodiles but featured in the match, which led to different reports about Bafana Bafana breaking a FIFA rule concerning the accumulation of yellow cards.

Nigeria Football Federation and the governing body in charge of football in Lesotho have both reportedly lodged a complaint about the situation.

Super Eagles star speaks as Bafana Bafana risk point deduction

Bright Osayi-Samuel, in an interview with Babajide Orevba of Legit.ng, was coy about the possibilities of Bafana Bafana losing points over Mokoena's issue, as he was only interested in Nigeria focusing on their matches while ignoring what's happening in other team's camp.

Bright Osayi-Samuel speaks on South Africa's issue with point deduction in the World Cup qualifier. Photo: Issouf Sanogo.

The Super Eagles defender also claimed that it would be a difficult task when Nigeria travel to South Africa to face Bafana Bafana in the second leg of the World Cup qualifier.

"I think we are just focused on our game first [ignoring what's happening in others camp] as we have to play South Africa away and that will be diffucult but if we just focus on the games we have to play then the rest will come," the Fenerbahce defender said.

Osayi-Samuel was also asked about how was the mood in the Super Eagles camp after the disappointing draw against Zimbabwe at home.

"Of course, we were disappointed because we conceded in the last minute of the match, which was painful but we reflected back on how we played and I think we created a lot of chances, and if you play exactly how we played and convert your chances then you are good," the Nigerian fullback added.

South Africa could be saved from point deduction in WCQ

Briefly News also reported that South Africa could be saved from a three points deduction despite playing Mokoena against Lesotho as he was expected to miss the match due to yellow card accumulation.

The former SuperSport star played against the Crocodiles when he was suppose to be serving a suspension.

