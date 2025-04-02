Former Umkhokha: The Curse actor Nkanyiso Mchunu is reportedly being investigated for domestic violence

This follows an alleged string of violent incidents, which his estranged partner Masechaba Monnahela narrated recently

Monnahela alleged that there is a third woman involved, and when she confronted him about her, he allegedly abused her

Former 'Umkhokha: The Curse' actor Nkanyiso Mchunu is accused of abuse by his former partner. Image: nkanyisomchunu

Source: Instagram

More drama in celebville as actor Nkanyiso Mchunu's name has been dragged through the mud following an alleged domestic violence case opened against him.

Nkanyiso Mchunu accused of abuse

The former Umkhokha: The Curse star Nkanyiso Mchunu is, according to Sunday World, under investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) over gender-based violence allegations.

His estranged partner, Masechaba Monnahela, narrated a string of violent incidents, saying the first one occurred when she confronted him about getting visited by his ex-girlfriend from KwaZulu-Natal.

“I went to his house, and I found the girl there. We had an argument, and that is when he beat me,” Monnahela was quoted by the publication saying.

This incident allegedly happened in June 2024. She continued by saying he also allegedly abused her on his birthday when he pushed her to the ground, allegedly.

A love triangle gone wrong

Monnahela alleged that the third woman involved works on the same production as Nkanyiso Mchunu, called Ithonga.

She said when she confronted him about the woman, he started getting violent towards her.

"We ended up arguing over this girl, and that is when he beat me up again," she reportedly said.

The woman said she opened a case at the Diepsloot Police Station following the most recent incident, which apparently took place this weekend.

Mchunu allegedly said they had broken up following this incident, however, she debunked this, saying they only broke up afterwards.

Recalling another incident, Masechaba said Mchunu took out a knife during their fight.

“He is trying to make me look like a maniac. He once took out a knife on me," she told the publication.

The case was reportedly moved to Honeydew Police Station.

Mchunu refrained from commenting on the matter as it is being investigated by the police.

Former 'Umkhokha: The Curse' star Nkanyiso Mchunu is accused of abuse. Image: nkanyisomchunu

Source: Instagram

Brenda Ngxoli accuses baby daddy of abuse

In similar news, actress Brenda Ngxoli spoke out about her alleged abusive baby daddy. On Twitter, “Cwecwe has encouraged me to speak out. This is the father of my child. He was not like this when I met him. If anything happens to me, he must NEVER TAKE MY CHILD, as I have a protection order against him,” she wrote.

She spoke about the multiple abuse incidents:

"By now, I had become aware of his cough mixture and Fanta grape ways, which led to aggression. Yide Ufe Ndizokonwaba. He would lament between the kicks, punches and strangulations. He has not seen nor met her,” she added.

Angel Zuma's Umkhokha exit explained

In a previous report from Briefly News, MultiChoice released a statement addressing actress Angel Zuma’s claims that she was mistreated while working on Umkhokha: The Curse.

The actress exited the show in October 2024.

Source: Briefly News