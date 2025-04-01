AfriForum continued to cast doubt on Bergivew College's principal's involvement in the rape of the seven year-old in the Eastern Cape school

The incident happened in October last year, and AfriForum doubts that it happened at the school

AfriForum's Gerrie Nel provided a version of events and argued that the principal was not involved in the incident

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

AfriForum's Gerrie Nel provided a timeline of the events surrounding the Bergview College rape incident. Image: Alon Skuy/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Lobby group AfriForum suspects that the Bergview College learner who was allegedly raped at the Eastern Cape school was not raped at the school. In another letter, it questioned the parent's version of events.

What did AfriForum say?

AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit Communications Head, Barry Bateman, posted another letter from the Unit's Head of Private Prosecutions, Advocate Gerrie Nel, dated 31 March 2025. The letter was addressed to the Matatiele Police Station's station commander and is a follow-up to the initial letter, which did not receive a response.

In the latest correspondence, Nel insisted that AfriForum was not acting as the defense council of the principal, Jaco Pieterse, but rather acting in an advisory capacity. He said AfriForum is considering pursuing criminal charges against state officials and politicians who have been speaking out against Pieterse.

AfiForum doubts rape happened at Bergview

Nel then raised questions about the events that surrounded the rape incident. He stated that he believed that the rape did not take place at the school and called the police to study the mother's timeline.

According to Nel, the victim did not complain of any pain on the day she was allegedly raped, 14 October. She only complained of pain the following day, 15 October in the evening.

The mother allegedly stated that her daughter said she felt unwell, complained of a stomach ache and then said her behind was painful. The mother then discovered that her daughter was injured and called the police before taking her to the hospital. Nel referred to an interview which happened on a YouTube channel, Hope Revoluiton TV, where the mother admitted that she may not know where the rape occurred.

Gerrie Nel disputed the mother's version of events. Image: Deaan Vivier/Netwerk24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The principal cooperated with the police

Nel also said Pieterse cooperated with the police and gave a timeline of the principal's interactions with the police and authorities. The police visited the school on 31 October, and the school staff facilitated the visit. Pieterse then met with the Eastern Cape Department of Education's Circuit Manager on 19 November.

He then met with the South African Police Service's Colonel Sithoga and the Matatiele Station Commander on 6 December and with General Majikijela, Colonel Mdluli and Sithonga on 10 December. Pieterse also denied being on the premises when the rape allegedly happened and stated that he was at a campus two kilometres away. Afriforum committed to changing its stance if evidence that Pieterse is a suspect is presented.

Read the X letter here:

What you need to know about the Bergivew College incident

Afriforum accused the South African Police Service of abusing the process when the investigating officer asked for a buccal sample

Advocacy group Not in My Name called for the justice system to deliver swift justice and ensure that the perpetrator is arrested

The Deputy Minister of Women, Children and Persons with Disabiliities Steve Letsike accused AfriForum of representing a rape suspect

SA nowhere near resolving GBV: Gwarube

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Basic Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, said the country is still battling with gender-based violence. She spoke after delivering the Uyinene Mrwetyana Memorial Lecture in the Eastern Cape.

Gwarube also commented on the alleged rape incident at Bertgview College. She said schools must be safe places and must vet potential staff members against the National Sex Offenders Registry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News