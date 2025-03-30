Global site navigation

AfriForum Slammed for Representing Bergview College Prinicpal Amid Rape Saga
South Africa

AfriForum Slammed for Representing Bergview College Prinicpal Amid Rape Saga

by  Tebogo Mokwena 3 min read
  • South Africans blasted advocacy group AfriForum for representing Bergview College principal, Jaco Pieterse
  • In a letter AfriForum sent to the Matatiele Police Station dated on 17 February 2025, it denounced the South African Police Service's request of a sample from Pieterse after a little girl was raped last year
  • Netizens found Pieterse's refusal to provide a DNA sample suspicious, and many roasted AfriForum for representing him

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

AfriForum has been slammed for representing the principal of Bergview College
South Africans slammed AfriForum for representing Jaco Pieterse. Images: @afriforum/ X and stock image by VioletaStoimenova/ Getty Images
Source: UGC

MATATIELE, EASTERN CAPE — South Africans questioned why the principal of Bergview College, Jaco Pieterse, refused to provide the South African Police Service a buccal sample of his DNA. This was after a seven year-old girl was raped on the Eastern Cape school's premises in October 2024.

Read also

Nurses mistreat patient at Mpumalanga hospital, the DA calls for investigation

What did Afriforum say?

AfriForum's Barry Bateman posted a statement from his @barrybateman X account. The statement, from AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit, denied that it was protecting a suspected rapist. He also said that the South African Police Service (SAPS) did not consider him a rape suspect in the case.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

AfriForum also slammed the investigating officer for requesting a DNA sample from Pieterse. It stressed that he had no contact with the girl and neither is there evidence that the rape took place on school grounds. The lobby group further said that the investigating officer's DNA sample request was an abuse of process. He nevertheless consented to give a DNA sample.

Read the X statement here:

Recently, AfriForum came out guns blazing after the Constitutional Court ruled that the Kill the Boer chant was not hate speech and was protected by the country's laws on the freedom of expression. It accused the judges of using political ideologies to influence the ruling.

Read also

Pretoria High Court sentences 4 Zimbabweans to life for SANDF member murder during robbery spree

AfriForum is representing Bergview College principal Jaco Pieterse
AfriForum is representing Jaco Pieterse. Image: @afriforum
Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

South Africans weighed in on AfriForum and Pieterse's initial refusal to provide a sample.

Warren Robertson said:

"The truth is, he is now caught up in this. Denying the sample is the only thing that makes him look guilty. All men round this girl should be regarded as suspectssnd the innocentshould rush to provide there samples snd prove their innocence, nd help the police catch the rapist."

Malome said:

"The same Afriforum that said America must sanction us to only score an own goal by disrupting AGOA."

Heidi said:

"If he's innocent, the DNA test should for sure exonerate him. That is due process. Nothing special is going on here. He hasn't been given a special treatment."

Princy Mthombeni sai:

"So you're clearing the suspect just because you trust him so much? He's the principal — he must take responsibility for what happened at his school and cooperate with the police to clear his name."

Read also

Siviwe Gwarube discusses with Senzo Mchunu after 7-year-old raped and EC government shuts school down

Wonderful said:

"If he's not guilty, the best way to clear his name is to subject himself to a test. The fact that he is running away suggests that he knows more than he is willing to tell."

President Cyril Ramaphosa disappointed with AfriForum

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa was unimpressed with AfriForum and Solidarity. He accused them of badmouthing South Africa.

He said the two organisations were seeking to spread racist statements about their own country. He also said that it was up to the National Prosecuting Authority to determine whether their actions were considered acts of treason.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: