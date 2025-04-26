Limpopo Nurse Suspected of Killing Girlfriend Found Dead, SA Reacts
- A male nurse from Limpopo who was suspected of being behind the death of his girlfriend was found hanging from a tree
- His body was found in the Nkowankowa area in Tzaneen after he allegedly stabbed and his ex-girlfriend
- South Africans were horrified by the incident and some believed that Limpopo was cursed as a province
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
TZANEEN, LIMPOPO — A man who was wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend took his own life days after the fatal stabbing of his lover on 21 April 2025 in Tzaneen, Limpopo. South Africans were shaken.
Limpopo male nurse found dead
According to SABC News, the man was wanted for reportedly stabbing and killing his 44-year-old girlfriend. His body was found hanging from a tree in the Nkowankowa industrial area. He and his his ex-lover were both employed as nurses at the Mavambe Youth Care near Malamulele.
The South African Police Service do not suspect any foul play. Nevertheless, they opened an inquest docket and are investigating the motive behind his suicide.
Similar incidents in 2024 and 2025
- A man from KwaZulu-Natal killed his girlfriend and their child before killing himself in December 2024
- The police are investigating a murder case after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in Thabazimbi, Limpopo in the same month
- A man believed to be a serial girlfriend killer was found dead in Free State after the body of his girlfriend was found in Sharpeville, Gauteng in January 2025
- A North West man stabbed his lover to death and hung himself in January, and the cause of death was not known
- A man from Orania reportedly killed his wife and committed suicide in front of their daughter
Netizens horrified by incident
South Africans commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were taken aback by the incident.
Sam Nkwana said:
"Evil is powerful, and when you are not strong enough, evil spirits will destroy your life.
Magdeline Malefane said:
"People focus mainly on physical health and ignore the mental health."
Thato Diamond Bahi said:
"Such cases are very rampant here in Botswana and are commonly referred to as his passion killing."
Peter Rangwani said:
"Real man don't do such things."
Bongani Mgebula said:
"The reason I have no desire to argue with anyone. I choose to walk away because I just want peace."
Courage Sithole said:
"Never take any action in anger. These are the outcomes of poor self control."
Pretoria businessman kills wife, employees and himself
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a businessman from Pretoria killed three people before taking his own life. These included his wife and two of his employees.
The police were called to a residential complex where they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her head. They were then called to a shooting scene at a supermarket where a man killed two people before killing himself. They discovered that the grocery shooter shot the woman before heading to his business where he shot his workers.
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za