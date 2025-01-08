The South African Police Service opened an inquest docket after the decomposing body of a young woman was found in Sharpeville, Sedibeng

She was last seen on 5 January 2025 with her boyfriend, who allegedly killed her and left the following day

He was later found dead in Qwa-Qwa in the Free State, and it's believed that he may have committed a similar crime

SHARPEVILLE, SEDIBENG — A 32-year-old woman from Sharpeville in Sedibeng, Gauteng, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend and her decomposing body was found on 7 January 2025. Her boyfriend later reportedly committed suicide.

What happened to the Sharpeville woman?

According to The Citizen, the victim, Prudence Nkosi, was last seen alive on 5 January in the company of her boyfriend. He allegedly killed her and packed his bags, leaving in the early hours of the following morning for Qwa-Qwa, Free State.

The Free State South African Police Service said he was found dead in Qwa-Qwa on 7 January. The man may have committed a similar crime in Qwa-Qwa, as the police are investigating a similar case linked to him.

How was the dead body discovered?

One of the boyfriend's colleagues went to his landlord's house to inform him that he had died. The landlord then took his key, opened the room, and was met by a horrible stench. He investigated further and was greeted by Nkosi's decomposing body.

South Africans were devastated by the death

South Africans on Facebook called on the police to do better in apprehending murder suspects.

Mbali MaZinhle Hlatshwayo said:

"SAPS, y'all need to do better.

Ben Ntoloane said:

"It's not long ago when it was reported that this guy killed a girlfriend, but he was still roaming our streets to find another victim to prey on."

Peetar Tsebela said:

"I thought this guy was arrested a long time ago."

Makamohelo Sebalo said:

"I blame this one on law enforcement and the community that embraced Gim back again, knowing very well what he had done to his previous partner."

Thabang Sidwell Ntshela said:

"Women and ignoring clear red flags."

