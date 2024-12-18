Police have found the alleged murderer, who confessed to killing his lover and posted a now-viral video of his actions to Facebook

The suspect, Sbusiso Lawrence Ntaka, according to his Facebook profile, was hanging from a tree after reportedly committing suicide

Murder and inquest investigations are underway into the disturbing incident, which happened in Umzinto, an area outside Durban

An alleged Facebook murderer was found dead after reportedly stabbing his girlfriend and posting about it online. Images: @mabulala.ne, Tshepiso Mametela

Source: UGC

UMZINTO — The man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and uploaded a video to Facebook confessing to the killing has been found dead.

Police combing the area in Umzinto outside Durban found the suspected killer hanging from a tree, having reportedly committed suicide.

Facebook murderer found hanging

After launching a manhunt for him in the Malangeni area a day earlier, officers discovered his lifeless body on Wednesday morning, 18 December 2024.

In a harrowing Facebook post, the man, who, according to his Facebook profile, is Sbusiso Lawrence Ntaka, confessed to killing his girlfriend.

In the clip, his face and T-shirt are covered in blood.

He later deleted the video from his page, leaving only a disturbing photo of the woman's lifeless body.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police had responded to a reported murder on a gravel road in the Malangeni area.

On arrival, they found a 25-year-old woman lying in the middle of the road. Blood covered her body, and multiple stab wounds were visible on her neck.

Netshiunda said police located the suspected murder weapon, a broken knife, next to her body.

"The suspect had reportedly fetched the woman, his girlfriend, from her home [earlier]. They might have gotten into an argument, which escalated to murder," said Netshiunda.

"His vehicle [a white VW Polo] was found abandoned down the road from where the woman's body was found. Blood on the front passenger seat suggests he killed her inside the car."

Netshiunda said a manhunt was launched, which led the police to the dead man, in what they are now treating as a suicide.

"Police are investigating a case of murder, and an inquest [into the man's death] will be opened for further investigation," added Netshiunda.

Man wanted for wife's murder found dead

In a related story, Briefly News reported that police launched an inquest probe after finding a man wanted for the murder of his wife hanging dead from a tree, allegedly after committing suicide, in Ntoane village, Dennilton, in Limpopo.

The 45-year-old, whose body police discovered on 28 November, came as law enforcement began their search for him after allegedly stabbing her to death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News