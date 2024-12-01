Limpopo Man Sought for Wife’s Murder in Dennilton Found Dead Hanging From Tree
- Limpopo police have launched an inquest after the lifeless body of a man wanted for his wife's murder was found hanging from a tree
- The incident happened in Ntoane village, an area of Dennilton after the man went on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife to death
- South Africa launched this year's 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign in the North West
POLOKWANE — Police are probing an inquest after finding a man wanted for the murder of his wife hanging dead from a tree, allegedly after committing suicide, in Ntoane village, Dennilton, in Limpopo.
The 45-year-old, whose body police discovered on Thursday, 28 November 2024, comes as law enforcement launched a search for him for her murder.
Man wanted for wife's murder found dead
The man had allegedly stabbed his wife to death at their home in an area of Ntoane village three days earlier, on 25 November.
Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect fled the scene following the murder and remained on the run for several days.
"We are [also] considering the possibility that [someone he knew] assisted him in evading arrest. Harbouring a criminal is a serious criminal offence and is punishable by law," said Ledwaba.
Police opened an inquest docket following his alleged suicide.
Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe encouraged the community to collaborate with police to fight gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).
"It is heartbreaking to see both parents passing on, consequently leaving their children orphaned," said Hadebe.
16 Days of Activism global campaign
She noted that the incident came as the country marked 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.
This year, the national campaign, observed annually from 25 November to 10 December, was launched at the Rustenburg Local Municipality in the North West under the theme, 30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence against Women and Children.
The sub-theme is Harnessing Technology and Innovation to Combat Gender-Based Violence and Accelerate a Gender-inclusive Digital Economy.
The campaign aims to mobilise society to collaborate to fight the GBVF scourge while intensifying the call for communities to challenge attitudes and stereotypes perpetuating the social ill.
Constable kills lover, friend and himself
In related news, Briefly News reported that a North West policeman shot and killed two people and wounded a third before turning the gun on himself.
Constable Lesego Phefo died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the incident in the early hours of 2 November.
