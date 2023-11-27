A man killed his girlfriend in Limpopo and committed suicide while at his other girlfriend’s house

The incident, according to the South African Police Service, happened after the two went out for drinks and returned to her home, where he stabbed her

South Africans were saddened that the incident happened a few days after the start of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

A man killed his girlfriend in Tzaneen, Limpopo and killed himself. Image: Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South Africans believe that gender-based violence is out of control after a man stabbed his girlfriend to death before hanging himself. The gruesome incident took place in a village in Tzaneen, Limpopo. The man escaped and, when he realised he could not get away with murder, committed suicide. South Africans cried for women who their boyfriends killed.

Man fatally stabs his girlfriend, hangs himself

According to TimesLIVE, the incident occurred in Khebabane village outside of Tzaneen. It is alleged that the victim’s boyfriend called her, and they went out for drinks. They returned to her home in Ga Femane. The suspect then stabbed her and ran away. It is not clear why he stabbed her. The man allegedly escaped to his second girlfriend, where he spent the night with her. While she was asleep, he took an electrical cable and hung himself.

GBV high in SA

The incident was reported just as South Africa entered 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. Recent crime statistics revealed that gender-based violence is still disproportionately high in the country. 4 726 women were assaulted sexually, and over 10,000 sexual assault cases were reported in the past three months.

Mzansi condemns GBV

South Africans, commenting on Facebook, demanded more action to protect women from being victims of gender-based violence.

Letty Melanin said:

”Maybe we need more shelters for domestic violence victims so that unemployed women can have a place to run to with their children.”

Sibongile Khumalo ws broken.

“GBV is out of control. Lord have mercy.”

Ngela Bringkley saw no hope.

“The common theme of women killing their partners is out of hand. Even if they get caught and sent to jail, they are out in a few years like Oscar. There is no justice.”

Natasha Wessels opined:

“Gjult had eaten him slowly.”

Dumisani South remarked:

“This is now the norm.”

Man kills wife at clinic in Kwa-Zulu Natal

In a related incident, Briefly News reported that a woman was killed at her workplace at a clinic in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police alleged that the incident happened in Richards Bay before her colleagues. Her estranged husband visited her at the clinic where she worked, had a small conversation with her and shot her three times, killing him. He fled the scene, and the truck he escaped with was found abandoned shortly.

