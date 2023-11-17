Police Minister Bheki Cele released the Crime Statistics, and the overall stats decreased slightly

Sexual assault, murder and gender-based violence went down, although there are still high numbers of sexual assaults in the country

Cele also pointed out that crime in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng went down in the second quarter of the 2023/24 period

The Minister of Police Bheki Cele released the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2023/2024 on 17 November. The statistics revealed that murder in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng went down, gender-based violence decreased, and fewer women and children were killed in this period. However, the country is still not out of the woods yet, as crime is still high despite the decrease in statistics.

Murder decreased

Cele revealed that murder went down by 0.8% between July and September this year. Cele claimed this resulted from various strategies employed by the South African Police Service and policy interventions. He also noted that Operation Shanela has contributed to the decrease by constantly studying crime patterns. According to Cele, 6945 people were murdered in Mzansi, 881 of which were women and 293 of which were children. He also pointed out that KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo murders went down.

Sexual offences are still high

Cele, in his statement, pointed out that sexual offences decreased by 35.9% between July and September. He also added that the most notable conviction was that of Mario Giusti, who was sentenced to 6400 years in prison after being found guilty of over 1000 charges of child p*rnography. He remarked that 14 401 cases of assault GBH against women were reported, 1514 attempted murder cases were reported, and 293 children were murdered. @SAPoliceServices posted a on this.

How many women were assaulted?

An astonishing 4726 women were sexually assaulted in the country, and the assaults either took place at home or at the home of the perpetrator. Cele noted that family members, friends or neighbours perpetrated these cases. Approximately 10516 cases of sexual assault incidents were reported in this period.

Cele slams criminals for waging war with SA

While on the topic of crime, Briefly News reported that Bheki Cele slammed criminals, accusing them of waging war against South Africans.

This was after the Minister of Transport Sindiswe Chikunga was robbed with two of her bodyguards while travelling on the N3 near Heidelberg. South Africans criticised the minister for speaking like this only because the minister was a victim of crime.

