A man witnessed a shootout between police and robbers on the N3 in Durban

According to the video he recorded, the robbers were trying to escape with money and got caught in a shootout with the South African Police Service members

Netizens are scared that crime and lawlessness are becoming the order of the day

Mzansi fears crime is getting out of hand after a shootout in Durban. Images: loannis Tsotras and Ekaterina Goncharova

A man was lucky to survive a shootout which left bodies lying on the ground. The man’s voice was filled with fear and relief that he did not die during a shootout that he witnessed in Durban. South Africans expressed concern that violent crimes in SA are on the rise.

Man witnesses shootout

Crime activist @Abramjee posted the video on his X account. According to his caption, there was a shootout on the N3 near Pavilion in Durban. In the video, the man recording the clip is in a car and is narrating what happened. He says that robbers were trying to run away with money, and a shootout took place.

The footage shows two bodies lying on the ground and unmarked police vehicles with blue lights standing in the distance. Two white cars, a bakkie and a Fortuner, seem damaged after an accident. Click on this link to view the video.

South Africans terrified of crime

Netizens commenting on X were worried that crime was getting out of hand and that criminals were waging war against South Africans.

Ricky said:

“It’s that time of the year when criminals need to make money to go on holiday. There will be more of these stories in the coming weeks.”

Duncan was relieved:

“Seems Durban cops are working. That’s what we want as a nation.”

Citizen G pointed out:

“We’re living in a war zone with criminals controlling these streets.”

NoziphoZulu was in the vicinity.

“Was stuck for a good 2 hours in traffic, wondering what was happening. This explains it.”

Muzi Ngubane observed:

“Criminals are in charge. Lawlessness is the order of the day.”

Man shot in Ermelo on viral video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man was shot in cold blood at point-blank range at a petrol station in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

A video of the gruesome crime went viral, and in the footage, the killer walks to the victim, pulls out a gun and shoots him in the head. After the victim falls, the killer shoots him a few more times. Netizens shuddered at how the man was so calm while committing a heinous crime.

