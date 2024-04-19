Communities in Mbuzini, Mpumalanga have accused the SAPS of being part of a car smuggling syndicate

The residents of the area, which borders Mozambique and Eswatini, said over 50 vehicles had been stolen and transported cross-border since January 2024.

Many netizens believed the police were involved in the car smuggling syndicates in Mpumalanga

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga crime stories and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Residents of Mbuzini in Mpumalanga said more than 50 cars were stolen from that community since January 2024. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

Communities in and around Nkomazi's Mbuzini area in Mpumalanga have accused the SAPS of being part of a car smuggling syndicate.

Mbuzini residents claim police are part of hijackings

The allegations come as vehicle thefts continue in that part of the province that borders Mozambique and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

According to SABC News, over 50 vehicles have been stolen from that area and transported cross-border since January 2024.

The provincial police said the allegations could be possible as an officer was recently apprehended with a stolen car.

Meanwhile, spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdluli told Briefly News that two suspects from Eswatini appeared at the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on 19 April 2024 for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The duo was arrested on the R570 Road between Jeppes Reef and Malelane on Saturday, 13 April 2024.

South Africans believe the police are involved

Many netizens said more needs to be done to curb cross-border car smuggling syndicates, especially since some law enforcement officials were allegedly involved.

@62Lulamamavuso1 said:

“The police are from which country, SA, eSwatini or Mozambique perpetrating crime so that law must deal with them.”

@MthabineJustice added:

“Even prison warders, I don’t know how a prison warden in Barberton would be involved in smuggling vehicles♂️”

@DavidB37669 commented:

“Any criminality happening, we know one of our own is behind it.”

@Mo_7772 said:

“Until ALL Law enforcement personnel are vetted, South Africa can forget about reducing crime!”

@Iam_ZwelethuM explained:

“Some police officers are part of the hijacking syndicate.”

