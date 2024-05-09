One man was stunned by what he saw on his child's birth certificate, and he took to social media to show it off

The gentleman inquired for more knowledge on the subject as he posed a question to his viewers in a clip

South Africans were shocked to see what was written on the birth certificate as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A man could not fully comprehend what was written on his child's birth certificate, so he took it to TikTok to show it off.

A man was surprised by an unexpected detail on his child’s birth certificate. Image: @lebogangmokubela

Source: TikTok

Man shows off his child's birth certificate, says born in "wedlock"

One gentleman who goes by the TikTok handle @lebogangmokubela took to the video platform to show off his child's birth certificate, which he could not fully understand. The man revealed that he went to Home Affairs to collect his child's birth certificate. As he was double-checking to verify if all the information on the document was written correctly, he came upon a section that said the child was "born into wedlock."

@lebogangmokubela was stunned by the document as he quickly posed a question to his viewers if saying:

"When did we get here that birth certificates are now saying whether a child is born in a marriage or not, and is this normal or what," he asked in his video.

He went on to explain that when his first child, his daughter, was born in 2019 before he married his wife, her birth certificates did not have anything written under the endorsement, but instead, it simply said "none."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weigh in on the man's video

Many people took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the birth certificate, while others shared what was written on their children's birth certificates.

Onkgopotse said KKay'sssonline Store added:

"Mine is written, "Father ran away."

Khumo Mwase wrote:

"My second born’s one says “Parents acknowledge paternity”.. It’s wild!!"

Cici commented:

"They’re so wrong for this."

Misshoney cracked a joke, saying:

"Check mine says non am going back to home affairs; they must write absent father."

