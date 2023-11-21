A TikTok video capturing a sweet cultural practice by a lovely has social media users ready to get married

It shows a humble makoti, dressed in traditional attire, humbly offering water to her Zulu husband

Viewers in the comments loved the heartwarming scene and some expressed curiosity about the cultural act

A lovely married couple trended for serving relationship goals. Image: @princekmza

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video put the spotlight on a heartwarming gesture between a Makoti and her Zulu husband.

Dressed in traditional clothing and draped in a blanket, the wife took a humble approach to offer her husband water to wash his hands before a meal.

Video of married couple trends

The TikTok video struck a chord with many who appreciate the couple's commitment to preserving cultural practices while navigating modern married life.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The wholesome footage uploaded by @princekmza has clocked 260,000 views and 16,000 likes on the social media platform.

Question about cultural practice

Netizens raised questions about the cultural practice. They were curious about the frequency of such acts and asked if was a daily ritual.

The makoti stepped in to answer, explaining that while it's not compulsory, she practices it occasionally.

Watch the video below:

Netizens admire married couple

Netizens filled the comments section with admiration for the newly married couple.

@neochantelle175 said:

"My cousin likes saying: 'God, make sure that I don't die without having a Zulu surname.'"

@nellyphewa89 posted:

"Love this. Congratulations guys."

@sphoh5 wrote:

"This is so beautiful, but I have one question. For how long should I kneel? Is it forever or when I get old I will stand?"

@Leah_Mathe mentioned:

"Nabahle, this video is giving me goosebumps, it's like I know you.Congratulations guys."

@Nana_Madawu shared:

"I also want a Zulu man this is the cutest thing ever."

@thandithandi88 asked:

"Yanong do you have to kneel forever when you give him food?"

@Wendy_Khumalo added:

"Naze nabahle nabusiseka young couple stay blessed. ❤️"

Xhosa makoti’s TikTok video reveals daily duties

In another article, Briefly News reported that in the rural Eastern Cape, a Xhosa makoti showcases her daily duties in a revealing TikTok video.

The TikTok user shared that her life is a testament to the hard work and dedication expected of a young wife in the Xhosa culture. In a video shared on the social media platform, the new bride begins at the crack of dawn, with her alarm ringing at 4am.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News