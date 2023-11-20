A woman's TikTok video went viral after she showed how she makes her husband pay her R100 per hour and R50 for half an hour when he arrives home late for supper

Many netizens were amused by the woman's money-making scheme, with some admiring her playful nature within her marriage

Others joked that they would implement the same system in their own marriages

A woman made her husband pay for every hour he was home late. Image: @colourful_saved_makoti

Source: TikTok

A South African woman's strategy to put her husband in line after he arrived home late had netizens in stitches.

Woman makes husband pay for late arrival

A TikTok video shared by @colourful_saved_makoti shows the man arriving home bearing snacks and money for his wife as a penalty for returning home way after dinner.

"When a person is late for supper they must pay R100 per hour and R50 for half an hour. He was three hours and 30 minutes," @colourful_saved_makoti wrote in the video.

Mzansi amused by wife's stunt

The woman's money-making scheme amused many netizens. Others admired her playful nature within her marriage.

Natasha said:

"So he brings gate pass all the time ."

LisaM said:

"Ways to make money ."

KamogeloRMatshele said:

" I love this I will definitely implement it one day."

londy ♥ replied:

"Uyiqola Sawo hhayi imali yomunye."

Snazo19 replied:

"'Akufani' that time ubhaselwe ngee snacks and R50 on top of the R300 for each hour Sbwl ubona when it’s your turn to pay."

lenkosi_mpos_ replied:

"Only reason I’d get married."

SavedMakoti commented:

"Mama uyarobha kodwa ."

