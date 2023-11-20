A TikTok user named @rachflix shared a viral video showing her husband spoiling her with designer fashion items and the finer things in life

She said that this was her way of explaining to her African parents why her husband was older than them

Her witty explanation amused many netizens, while others were amazed by her lavish lifestyle

An African woman showed the perks of marrying a wealthy and older man. Image: @rachflix

Source: TikTok

A woman had social media users awestruck and amused after sharing a video of how her husband spoils her with designer fashion items and the finer things in life.

Woman shows off how her hubby spoils her

TikTokker @rachflix shared a video showing her travelling, fine dining, getting facial aesthetic treatments, riding in a Rolce Royce and carrying designer handbags.

She said that this was her way of explaining to her African parents why her husband was older than them, LOL, hebanna.

It seems that where living the high life is concerned. Watch the viral video below:

Netizens react to woman's lavish lifestyle

Many netizens were amused by her witty explanation behind her lavish lifestyle. Others joked that her parents were too young to understand, while some were amazed by her life.

Sarah replied:

"They are too young to understand ."

Zeli tash said:

"The fact that this video matched the song word for word, bar for bar."

FLO wrote:

"They'll understand when they grow up ."

Aaluah commented:

"This is why I encourage my daughter to do well in school. This is why I myself did well in school."

alisanae5 replied:

"I'm attracted to older men and I've tried so hard to ignore it but I can't...but the guy has to be like less than 15 years older ."

Amor said:

"Challenge closed, cause this one carried evidence ❤️."

