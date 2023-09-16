A woman claiming to be the president's daughter showed off her privileged lifestyle on social media

The young lady posted a video on TikTok showing some of her material possessions, including a luxurious car

What stunned many viewers was a screenshot displaying the supposed R10 million rand in her bank account

A woman flexed about her riches on social media. Image: @jia.leo

Source: TikTok

One woman caused a stir on social media with her point-of-view video alleging to be President Cyril Ramaphosa's daughter.

Woman shows lavish lifestyle

She @jia.leo put up a video on TikTok where she flaunts her fancy stuff, including an iPhone and a Porsche.

The lady didn't stop there; she also shared some WhatsApp messages with her supposed dad.

But what got everyone talking was a screenshot she shared, showing a massive R10,800,500.30 in her Capitec savings account.

"President's daughter" goes viral

The clip amassed 1.7 million views and 100,000 likes on the video-sharing platform. Many people believe she is trolling, saying this might be a stunt for attention.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi debate legitimacy of woman's claims

Netizens think she might not really be the president's daughter and is just doing this to get engagement on her TikTok account.

Read some of the comments below:

@GUILTY stated:

"At this point Cyril has 53 daughters on TikTok."

@kamva551 commented:

"Tell him they declined me twice for i350."

@s.wee.t.ss posted:

"So everyone is Ramaphosa’s daughter. "

@Tshepiso_14 said:

"Being delulu is the solulu absolulu."

@Tshepyyy asked:

"Cyril types like that? Don’t play with us wena. "

@ntsikii._maziya_ mentioned:

"Had to pause every second. Lavish lifestyle."

@marsenalfc added:

"R10,5 million ko Capitec."

@Elena_layla mentioned:

"So he can afford to give you 10 million but not electricity."

@Neilwe_Mimi said:

"Now I understand why we have loadshedding."

