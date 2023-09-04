Musicians Mthunzi had the internet fooled into thinking they had tied the knot after sharing wedding pictures online

They had planned the entire PR stunt by even penning sweet messages to one another on Instagram

Mthunzi finally let the cat out of the bag when he admitted to having shot a music video for their new collaboration Sifanelene

Azana and Mthunzi finally let loose on their 'wedding' pictures and admitted that it was all a stunt.

The two collaborators had netizens fooled into thinking they really got married when they even penned loving messages to one another. Image: @mthunzisa, @azanaofficial

Azana and Mthunzi come clean

For almost a week, fans of both Mthunzi and Azana thought their faves had walked down the aisle. Their messages to one another were quite convincing as they poured their hearts out into them.

They enjoyed the publicity and clicks on their social media pages up until D-Day.

Mthunzi revealed that they were shooting a music video for their collaboration, Sifanelene.

They had planned the entire PR stunt, but it wasn't till they let loose on their secret.

Mthunzi enjoyed his short-lived marriage

The muso admitted that married life for him was sweet, but it was short-lived as it only lasted a few days.

He took to Instagram and shared the promotion for the song.

"I got married for a few days, and it felt real shame. I almost got hated on by these boys."

Netizens weigh in

A few fans are quite disappointed, though, after learning of this music video. The artists did manage to get people talking up until the day they announced their video.

mr.music__sa jpked:

"I almost kicked you, honestly."

nonjie_ replied:

"But you guys look good together."

kudzayimhlanga

"Thank you so much for making this happen bro."

andiswa_live said:

"Lol, we were almost happy."

certified_groovist1310 said:

"Ever since you said you're getting married I couldn't even eat my food."

