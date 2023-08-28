Songstress Azana and musician Mthunzi shared snapshots of their wedding online

The married couple penned touching messages about each other on Instagram

Netizens were stunned when Azana and Mthunzi shared their pictures

Songstress Azana and hubby Mthunzi tied the knot, leaving their fans stunned and some shocked. Image: @azanaofficial, @mthunzisa

Source: Instagram

Two musical powerhouses, Azana and Mthunzi tied the knot this past Saturday, 26 August 2023, leaving their fans and followers stunned by their pictures in a wedding gown and a suit online.

Azana and Mthunzi are a married couple

Songstress Azana and musician Mthunzi turned social media upside down this past weekend, 26 August 2023, as they shared photos of themselves after saying the I Do's. The couple surprised netizens when they made the reveal on Instagram.

The couple penned each other heartwarming and touching messages on Instagram.

Azana wrote:

"To the love of my life, you’ve been my hero, protector, hope, and muse. It’s crazy how I manifested this moment when I first met you. I would like to publicly thank you for all the strength you’ve given me and all the love you’ve poured onto our ever-flowing river of love.

"You’re stronger than any man I’ve met. You’re smarter than any man I’ve encountered. You’re amazing to me and to everyone around you, ngyakthanda Ndzimande.

"I wish our love could eliminate all negativity and evil and that it may bring happiness and prosperity. I love you, baby, and thank you for finally putting a ring on it."

See her post here:

On the other side, Mthunzi also wrote a touching letter to his wife, Azana. He wrote:

"You took my heart unexpectedly. It shook me in a beautiful way that I decided I wanted you for me and me alone. Thank you for trusting me that your forever definitely ends with me.

"I Love You so much that even the world is too small to be a promise I could possibly give you. Mrs Ndimande omuhle."

See his post here:

Azana and Mthunzi got netizens in their feels

Azana and Mthunzi left netizens stunned after posting their images online. Some were rather amazed, not believing the pair tied the knot, while others congratulated the couple, stating that they knew how to hide things:

@official.qwabetwins wrote:

"Congratulations, my love."

@yonwabaaa_ said:

"sihleka nani kodwa niyatshata."

@sihle_darkiechiliza wrote:

"This can’t be true. Ungayenza yini leyonto kumina mfethu?"

@cooking_with_nonsi wrote:

"Congratulations, my sweetheart."

@i.love.lethu said:

"If Niyashada ngempela please kiss."

@sean_magwaza_ said:

"Wow congratulations @mthunzisa niyafihla bo usebenzile bro syabonga ngomakoti."

@artistiksoul.dj shockingly said:

"Yhooo! Congrats kodwa."

@lindiwedube_ said:

"Congratulations, you two; here’s to a lifetime of happiness."

@nocxymabika wrote:

"Ohhh, Mthunzi, I'm so happy for you."

