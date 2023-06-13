One newly married woman looked amazing in her beautiful wedding dress, and she was a hit on TikTok

The lady chose a wedding gown that clung to all the right places, which had her looking fabulous on her special day

People could not stop raving about how amazing the woman looked while tying the knot with the love of her life

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A beautiful bride blew away the internet with her looks. The lady was recorded while dancing with her husband on their special day.

A TikTok video shows a bride who looked pretty for her wedding day and people raved about fit she looked. Image: @bane4khwe

Source: TikTok

Online users had all eyes on her as the happy couple celebrated their marriage. People could not stop gushing about the beautiful bride.

SA bride stuns Mzansi with her fitted dress in TikTok video with 200k views

@bane4khwe posted a video of a beautiful couple. Most people paid attention to how gorgeous the woman looked in a dress that accentuated her curves. Watch the video below to see how she made the best choice for a wedding gown.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Beautiful bride in TikTok video gets showered with endless compliments

Online users love to see brides on their wedding days. The woman in the video was glowing, and peeps could not get enough of it.

Netizens flooded the comments raving about how the woman made the right choice for her wedding dress. People could not get over how she chose the best dress for her body type.

thembek83 wrote:

"I love amahloni before the dance."

SeNtha gushed:

"Stunning."

Khulekani Ncapai loved it:

"Body ka Makoti."

maNdosi said:

"Nice dress makoti."

Stimela Sarina Kotlolo raved:

"iFigure man."

bonganisihlongony commented:

"Other people can choose, this lady is perfect, gorgeous."

Woman's cow skin wedding dress brings all the drama, SA ladies love it

Briefly News previously reported that one bride made waves with her well-designed wedding dress. The woman showed up to her special day, looking like a queen.

The woman's chosen dress was also a hit with other ladies. Many admitted they could not get over how stunning the woman looked.

In a TikTok by @entlernosihlemzila, a lady was stunning in a Zulu-inspired wedding as she was ready to walk down the aisle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News