A stunning South African woman by the name of Khumbelo Mashamba posted a snap of herself at her wedding and Mzansi is living for it

Rocking a gorgeous orange ensemble, Mashamba can be seen holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers

Saffas made their way to the Instagram post to show their love and support to the new bride while embracing her beauty

Khumbelo Mashamba has South Africans swooning over her after she posted a picture of herself on Instagram. Captioning the magic of her wedding day, Mashamba can be seen holding a beautiful white bouquet of flowers while pulling off a stunning orange ensemble.

Surrounded by a joyful reception, Mzansi can't help but notice the radiant smile peaking through the veil of Mashamba’s wedding dress. Mashamba captioned the post:

"11.09.2021 Mr M decided to make me his wife."

This couple's wedding snaps left Mzansi speechless. Image: @kay_tsedu

Source: Instagram

Thousands of Mzansians showed their love and support to Mashamba in the form of likes and comments while they continued to take in the beauty that radiated from her. Check out her post below:

Read some of the comments they received:

@rekopilebelebesi said:

"Wow, I have never seen traditional dressing done so elegantly!! And the colours are beautiful. Congratulations."

@mrs_ngobz shared:

"Most gorgeous bride ever."

@kgaugeloratau wrote:

"You looked so beautiful."

@slizz_sei commented:

"You looked absolutely beautiful."

@genebaloyi added:

"Congratulations hunny! You looked breathtaking."

