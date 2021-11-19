A stunning lady shared a snap of herself and her partner stating that she found the one her soul loves

Charlotte Madaba had the internet in their feels after the beautiful pic of them dressed in traditional Tshivenda attire went viral online

Peeps complimented the young couple, congratulated them on their relationship and wished them well for the future

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Charlotte Mabada on Instagram shared a stunning snap of her and her partner. The duo was dressed to kill in traditional wear. The gorgeous Tshivenda inspired outfits were fitting for a Queen and King.

The gorgeous couple posed on a street with the camera focused on them, slightly blurring the background to ensure the focus was known. Their stunning ensembles paired with the picturesque scenery is breathtaking.

She shared a lovely caption to accompany the pic:

"I have found the one my soul loves. Your plans are perfect oh Lord!"

This gorgeous couple shared celebrated their love through a post online. Image: @charlly_m

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps supported their love by liking Charlotte's post over 7 000 times and commenting more than 60 times. Take a look at her viral Insta post below:

Read some of the comments they received below:

@cindymagwedzha said:

"Congratulations, this is so beautiful."

@momlife_lesh shared:

"Beautiful. Love is amazing."

@n.mokoena_ wrote:

"Congratulations. May God richly bless your union."

@taki_mulaudzi commented:

"Listen. Bless the Lord!!! This is so beautiful!"

@omby_nemajilili added:

"So beautiful... Congrats baby."

Couple who met in the DM's shares wedding photos: "Answer your DM's"

In other couple news, Briefly News reported that internet love connections are becoming the 'bar encounters' of the modern-day. A couple shared photos from their traditional wedding and surprised followers when they revealed that the reason they are together today is that she replied to his DM.

Many people have been warned about meeting up with strangers from the internet but this couple has proven that sometimes an exception can be made. The two lovebirds started talking on Facebook messenger when the guy replied to what seemed to have been a funny post.

All it took was a few laughs to set the conversations on fire and before they knew it, they were in love. @kulanicool was certain he found the one and just a year later he put a ring on it.

Source: Briefly.co.za