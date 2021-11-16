Property developer Lerato London took to Twitter to share a snap of her latest project - which is still under construction

Sitting under a beautiful blue sky, the brick and cement building has allowed for imaginations to run wild

Peeps took to her replies section to thank her for being such a great inspiration and also to congratulate her on this accomplishment

Lerato London, a local property developer director, has inspired fellow South Africans through a simple snap of one of the properties she is currently developing. The pic displays a brick and cement building that has not yet been completed.

Highlighted by the warm rays of the sun, the construction site sits under a beautiful sky, emphasised by the caption:

"Welcome my new baby blue."

Lerato's snap of the property included her sleek ride with a blocked out number plate. The Sandton-based developer received a few comments from Saffas who shared in her goals and thanked her for inspiring them.

A local lady shared a snap of the property she is developing and peeps are living for it.

Source: Twitter

Check out her humble post below:

These are a few of the messages she received from locals:

@AllenNcube7 said:

"You're so great and are always encouraging us to look forward to doing great things in life. May God bless and increase you in all areas of your business and life as well as an unlimited favour in your clientele base."

@Bongiwe_ntungwa shared:

"You inspire me... I'm so much into property yet I had to do a degree I'm not in love with... Big ups, big sis."

@ZingceRoyalty wrote:

"Yes sebenza girl."

@Mthuli_Mkabai added:

"Congrats my dear."

