A viral TikTok video showcased a store's closing-down sale, where clothing items, including jeans, were being sold for R20

This unprecedented discount highlighted the increasing demand for extreme bargains among South Africans facing rising living costs

The video highlighted the growing trend of consumers utilising social media platforms to discover and share cost-saving fashion

South Africans, increasingly seeking budget-friendly shopping solutions amidst rising costs, are flocking to a viral R20 clothing sale at DMF's closing East Rand Mall store, shared widely on TikTok as a prime example of savvy bargain hunting.

A TikTok video that went viral showed crowds rushing to DMF’s closing-down sale at East Rand Mall, with clothing items selling for just R20. Image: @itsbabyness

Source: TikTok

With the cost of living going up, South Africans are jumping at any chance to save. A TikTok user @itsbabyness caused a buzz on social media after posting a video that revealed jaw-dropping clothing deals; jeans and other items going for just R20. The viral clip showcases racks of fashion items being cleared out as local retailer DMF closes its doors at East Rand Mall.

According to the video, DMF is offering a massive 75% discount on all stock as part of its closing-down clearance. Shoppers in the comment section showed interest, with some asking when the exact closing date is, as they'd like to take advantage of the sale.

Affordable fashion deals spark excitement

In a time where the cost of living continues to rise and retail prices have many consumers tightening their belts, such sales are a rare treasure. Many in the comment section expressed regret at missing out on earlier deals, while others begged for a similar sale in other provinces.

The fashion plug comes at a time when budget shopping and savvy savings have become more than just trends, they’re survival tactics. South Africans are increasingly turning to platforms like TikTok for shopping hacks, clearance deals, and second-hand bargains, with creators like @itsbabyness leading the charge in showcasing smart ways to stretch your rand.

A viral TikTok revealed a frenzy at DMF’s East Rand Mall store as shoppers rushed for R20 deals on clothes and jeans. Image: @itsbabyness

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the TikTok video

Zozo77 asked:

"Until when, my darling?"

Whoisunithaa commented:

"I went there this past Sunday and got mini skirts for R10 and tops for R15."

Ci wrote:

"Where are you located?"

Qt shared:

"Is it still open now?"

Lynn shared:

"Where is this? My goodness. 😭"

Queen N shared:

"Are there jeans for men?"

HALAAL wrote:

"Where are you?"

Nina asked:

"Address?"

Zandrie Scheepers373 asked:

"Address, please. And do you still have stock?"

Nisa21 shared:

"Excited! What do we do for the giveaway?"

Mary1312678 commented:

"Hi, is this in Joburg? Eish, I'm in Durban."

Hands-on Foundation asked:

"Where are you based?"

User582671314914 asked:

"Where is this shop?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

