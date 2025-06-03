A content creator shared her clever hack for creating expensive-looking feather cushions using R50 cushions from Pep Home or Sheet Street instead of paying R800 for originals

The DIY method involves separating the stuffing and tying wool thread around the middle to create the signature dented look of premium feather cushions

South Africans praised the money-saving tip, with many rushing to stores to try the hack that transforms cheap cushions into luxury-looking home decor

A woman shared a video showing how to get that feather-cushion look. Images: @slanderliciouz.malenda

Source: Facebook

A woman has gone viral for sharing a brilliant home decor hack that helps people achieve the expensive feather cushion look without breaking the bank.

Content creator @HomeWithMazoo posted her tutorial in early June with the caption:

"How to make a Feather Like Cushion at Home Plug 😅🥰"

Her simple method transforms basic R50 cushions from stores like Pep Home or Sheet Street into cushions that look like they cost R800 or more. The hack has resonated with many people who want beautiful home decor but can't afford the high prices of premium cushions.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The tutorial shows how to recreate the signature look of expensive feather cushions using affordable materials. The woman starts with 50cm x 50cm cushions that cost around R50 from budget stores. These basic cushions are filled with regular stuffing instead of actual feathers, but her technique makes them look just as good.

The secret lies in how she handles the inner stuffing. Instead of simply pushing the cushion into its cover, she first separates the stuffing into equal portions on the left and right sides. Then, she uses woollen thread to tie around the middle section of the cushion.

This middle tie creates the distinctive dented look that expensive feather cushions are known for. Once the thread is secured, she places the cushion into its decorative cover and gently pats down the middle area. The result is a cushion that perfectly mimics the appearance of premium feather-filled cushions.

A Free-State woman shared a feather-cushion plug taking over SA. Images: @slanderliciouz.malenda

Source: Facebook

Why are feather cushions so popular

Feather cushions have long been considered the gold standard in home decor and comfort. Original feather-filled cushions are expensive because they offer superior quality compared to regular stuffed cushions. They retain their shape much longer and provide better support and comfort.

Real feather pillows and cushions have been popular for centuries, though they did lose some popularity when people developed allergies to feathers. However, they remain a favourite choice for those who can afford them because of their luxurious feel and durability.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi loves the money-saving tip

South Africans were thrilled to discover this budget-friendly decorating solution, with many sharing their gratitude and plans to try the hack.

@homewithj expressed appreciation:

"Cushion cover 🔥🔥🔥 Thanks for the plug 🔌"

@sashakazyzoponi shared her experience:

"🤣🤣I bought my hiya at loads of living 6 years ago... They were R399 each, I think... Now yoh🤧🤦🏾... Thank you so much for this."

@sibongilemotha felt relieved:

"You've saved me from stressing, how am I gonna get them? Tomorrow it's me and Pep Home."

@loratodichabe was ready to try:

"I'm plugged, hey❤️‍🩹"

3 other stories of creative home makeovers

Briefly News recently reported on a daughter who surprised her mom with a dream lounge makeover, but the emotional moment when her mother walked in had everyone reaching for tissues.

recently reported on a daughter who surprised her mom with a dream lounge makeover, but the emotional moment when her mother walked in had everyone reaching for tissues. A woman's cosy shack setup inspired thousands with her decorating skills, proving that beautiful homes don't require massive budgets or traditional structures.

A woman shared her journey from renting to homeownership with a house tour that left South Africans motivated, but her design choices revealed something unexpected about personal style.

Source: Briefly News