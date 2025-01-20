A woman inspired thousands after sharing photos of her beautifully decorated shack featuring a stylish bedroom and open-plan living space

The images, shared in a home decor Facebook group, show how she transformed her modest dwelling into a comfortable living space

With the rising costs of traditional home ownership in South Africa, many praised her ability to create a welcoming environment within her means

A woman posted a picture on Facebook of her new home that went viral. Images: uzisiphe.mqolo.5

A South African woman has warmed hearts online by sharing pictures of her beautifully decorated home, which she says brings her peace. Her post shows that any space can be beautiful.

Originally shared by Facebook user @NomtheeMacingwane and reposted by the group @Thembi's Linen, the photos highlight the cosy and stylish interior of her shack. The design includes a charming bedroom setup and a neat open-plan living area and kitchen, proving that style isn’t about the type of home—it’s about how you make it your own.

Making homes accessible

The housing market is expensive right now, and it’s not just about the price of the house. There are extra costs like bond registration, transfer fees, utilities, and maintenance. because of this, many South Africans are getting creative to make their homes comfortable.

With things like connection fees costing R1,000 to R3,000 and monthly rates and levies, owning a traditional home is too pricey for a lot of people. That’s why finding other housing options is becoming more important.

A woman posted a picture on Facebook of her new home that went viral. Images: uzisiphe.mqolo.5

Mzansi shows support

The online community showered the homeowner with encouragement:

@JoyceMmapedi approved:

"Very nice 👍"

@ElizabethMutio shared hope:

"I love this.. Looking forward to achieving this one in Jesus' name amen 🙏"

@ZamakhumaXesibeZamakhunaXesibe gushed:

"So amazing, baby🥰"

@MichelleEnicker complimented:

"This is gorgeous, I especially like the outside veranda!! Well done."

@JunithaRampai asked:

"Wow so nice, where did you buy carpets?"

@NgeziweAnnyMokgeledi praised:

"Inspiring hey, Iove it, nice and clean👌👌"

