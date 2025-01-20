An interior designer showcased her exceptional skills with a stunning kitchen renovation that transformed a basic brown and black space into a modern masterpiece

The renovation featured a sophisticated combination of granite backsplash, patterned countertops, grey cabinetry, and sleek black appliances

South Africans were impressed by her work, with many young followers saving her details for future home projects

A woman posted a video of her interior decorating talent after sharing what she could do with a boring kitchen design. Many tackled the comments section, asking her for quotes. Images: @ladique

Source: TikTok

A female contractor is making waves on social media with her remarkable kitchen renovation skills that showcase modern design excellence.

Interior designer and content creator @ladique shared a creative video beginning with her playful video caption:

"Application to be your kitchen designer."

The clip then reveals her impressive work, transforming a basic brown wood and black granite kitchen into a contemporary dream space.

Watch the video below.

Professional design elements

The renovation shows why hiring professional interior decorators can be the right choice. The designer added cool features like a backsplash that looks like granite, countertops with a bold black-and-white pattern, modern grey drawers, and shiny black appliances.

Everything came together to make the space look really stylish and put-together.

Future clients can't wait

The online community was thoroughly impressed by her work:

@Kea_ shared:

"Saving this for when I have a house(I'm 19)."

@Char expressed immediate interest:

"Listen, you don't need an application with me. You BOOKED! I just have to get the house with that kitchen and your budget."

@KeitumetseRogers shared hopes:

"God willing, and I get the coins, I'm definitely hiring you 😍😭"

@.༺❀𝓛𝓪𝓪𝓲𝓺𝓪𝓱❀༻. admired:

"I love how just everything complements everything!!!"

@Shadrack_Kiban inquired:

"I need you to redesign my seating room, what's the minimum budget?"

@angelique96ngcobo promised:

"I'll soon be your market girl. Your work is stunning!"

@BuhleM manifested:

"I'll save your details as a form of manifestation. I just need a kitchen first."

@Siya celebrated:

"Yes!!!!! Have those cupboards touch the ceiling!! Tired of these floating cupboards and pinkish beige that our parents inherited."

Source: Briefly News