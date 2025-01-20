“R150k Gone”: Woman Overwhelmed by Roofing Costs for Her Newly Built House, Video Sparks Debate
- A woman took to social media to vent about spending R150k on roofing materials for her house
- She shared a TikTok video of her impressive house that's under construction and nearing completion
- Mzansi netizens praised her journey and related to the financial stress of building from scratch
Building a house from scratch requires a steady flow of funds upfront, unlike relying on a loan. One Mzansi woman knows this all too well.
House dreams come at a price
She’s reeling from the jaw-dropping R150k she spent on roofing materials alone, and that doesn’t even cover labour.
In a video on the TikTok handle @mamaboyza0, she revealed her massive home project. It captures the amount of work it takes to turn her dream home into reality.
Building progress that inspires
It looks like she’s close to the finish line, and the visuals are already super inspiring. With a few finishing touches the house will be move-in ready.
Watch the TikTok video below:
The TikTok clip struck a chord with viewers. Those with experience could relate to the financial strain of building from scratch.
See some comments below:
@Jabujane stated:
"Still better than a bond that you will pay for 20 years well done."
@userdmm055sd shared:
"My roofing cost R30,000 for timber and R46,000 for tile. 4 beds, double garage, sitting and dining room."
@Autobot commented:
"Roofing will humble you then the wife goes over budget with her kitchen. 🤣🤣"
@seratitoto typed:
"I am in that situation now roof it expensive."
@shakazulu_real mentioned:
"I felt roofing with mere renovations, no more. I'm going for the flat roof now in the next project."
@KhomotsoThobejane typed:
"But you did it girl."
@rudzani added:
"But I don't think is bad with that amount remember your house is very big."
@user4519269958473 wrote:
"Guys don't stress us, please. Why people are complaining about roofing? 😭😭😭 You are scaring me?"
3 SA people open up about their building projects
- Briefly News reported that a man went on social media to give a detailed breakdown of the R241k cost of building his house.
- A TikTokker flexed in a video the construction of a R700,000 house in Limpopo, with a roof costing R175,000.
- A young woman showed building materials and costs after saving up to build her parent a dream house.
Source: Briefly News
