A woman took to social media to vent about spending R150k on roofing materials for her house

She shared a TikTok video of her impressive house that's under construction and nearing completion

Mzansi netizens praised her journey and related to the financial stress of building from scratch

A woman opened up about building a house. Image: @mamaboyza0/TikTok and stock photo/Getty

Building a house from scratch requires a steady flow of funds upfront, unlike relying on a loan. One Mzansi woman knows this all too well.

House dreams come at a price

She’s reeling from the jaw-dropping R150k she spent on roofing materials alone, and that doesn’t even cover labour.

In a video on the TikTok handle @mamaboyza0, she revealed her massive home project. It captures the amount of work it takes to turn her dream home into reality.

A woman shed light on her journey of building a house. Image: @mamaboyza0

Building progress that inspires

It looks like she’s close to the finish line, and the visuals are already super inspiring. With a few finishing touches the house will be move-in ready.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The TikTok clip struck a chord with viewers. Those with experience could relate to the financial strain of building from scratch.

See some comments below:

@Jabujane stated:

"Still better than a bond that you will pay for 20 years well done."

@userdmm055sd shared:

"My roofing cost R30,000 for timber and R46,000 for tile. 4 beds, double garage, sitting and dining room."

@Autobot commented:

"Roofing will humble you then the wife goes over budget with her kitchen. 🤣🤣"

@seratitoto typed:

"I am in that situation now roof it expensive."

@shakazulu_real mentioned:

"I felt roofing with mere renovations, no more. I'm going for the flat roof now in the next project."

@KhomotsoThobejane typed:

"But you did it girl."

@rudzani added:

"But I don't think is bad with that amount remember your house is very big."

@user4519269958473 wrote:

"Guys don't stress us, please. Why people are complaining about roofing? 😭😭😭 You are scaring me?"

