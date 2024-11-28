“This Is Educational”: Man Breaks Down R241k Cost of Building Unfinished House in Limpopo in Video
- A man shared a video breaking down the R241k cost of building his house, and TikTok is buzzing
- The TikTok footage showed the unfinished home and detailed costs for bricks, cement, labour, etc
- Grateful netizens praised him in the comments, saying it was helpful and inspiring for their own home projects
Building a house from scratch is no small feat, but one Mzansi man made it look achievable.
Home construction costs shared
He @steync posted a TikTok video breaking down how R241,000 was spent on constructing his home, so far. The clip showed the unfinished house that already looks amazing.
Expenditure of building a house listed
Bricks came in at R29,000, while cement cost R26,000. River sand and pillars added up to R6,800, and door frames were accounted for as well. Labour, excluding the roof, cost R32,000, while the roof itself, including labour, was a hefty R95,000. The guy also listed other costs in the 2-minute footage.
Watch the video below:
The man’s meticulous record-keeping inspired many, with users saying it gave them clarity on real building costs.
See some comments below:
@agnesmasubelele asked:
"Meaning with R500,000 you can build and finish everything."
@khanyisilemagcaba shared:
"Tilling, ceiling, paint and building ins, plumbing and electrical fitting are the most expensive things."
@SinaloD posted:
"The material is cheap that side. 😩😩"
@AbutiShnack mentioned
"Yah neh bond ke scam. His house is big and beautiful man, it’s not even finished."
@Alicia stated:
"Building is cheaper. The bond is killing us in Gauteng."
@louis wrote:
"I moved inside my unfinished house cause of theft. I had to finish 2 rooms first just to sleep and cook and it was worth it."
@Big_Dawg highlighted:
"This is educational content."
@Lastagee added:
"At least now we can calculate how much is required to execute the plan inside our hearts. Thank you."
Cost of building a house totals over R300k
Similarly, Briefly News reported that a house cost several thousands of rand in Mzansi. The video shows how it all cost well over a quarter of a million rand.
People were invested in the building process shown in the viral clip. Many commented that they were grateful for the useful video.
Source: Briefly News
