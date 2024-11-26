South Africa's clapback queen wowed the international when they shared that their nails cost R7K in one month

They revealed the stunning details printed on their long sushi stick-like claws as they planned to get another set

Mzansi babes were stunned by how much the trendy hun was willing to spend on their appearance

Maintenance week is upon us, and the ladies are not here to play when it comes to their new month's looks.

Mzansi was stunned by how much a hun spent on nails. Image: @zacadominic

Beauty bars will be fully booked this weekend, especially now that it falls on Black Friday.

Hun spends R10K on nails in 7 weeks

Dominic Zaca is a proud gay individual who is loud about who they are on social media. While some of their controversial views make people drop their jaws to the ground, some have noticed the hun's mesmerising taste in fashion and trends.

Zaca received a comment from one of their followers complimenting their exotic nails. The beauty queen showed off the set and broke down the price, which almost made many hearts stop from shock:

"I have spent R7K on nails in the past month. These cost me R3500, just this on my hand and you can understand because look at the detail. They took us about six hours."

Their cheapest nails before their current set were R1600, and another cost R2000. The prices differ according to size and design.

Dominic planned to get a new set soon, which would cost approximately R3000. This would bring their spending to R10K in just seven weeks.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to hun spending R10K on nails

Social media users were amazed by Dominic's confession and replied:

@Kgethiwa Phalane said:

"My most expensive nails were R400, and I didn't sleep well that day."

@Neils revisited a dark memory:

"I once did my nails for R500, and I had a runny tummy for a week because of stress R3500. I'll die."

@Ntesh stood her ground:

"R150 or nothing."

@🎀 sighed:

"You just called me broke in seven languages."

@Lisa Mgqala confessed:

"Guys, I can't even afford R350 for nails."

@Anele cried:

"I can't even afford pads right now."

@SinahM89 realised:

"It's confirmed, I am poor."

