“When I Am Rich, There Will Be Signs”: SA Reacts to Hun’s R12K Makeup Routine in Viral TikTok
- A beauty guru stunned Mzansi when she showed off her luxurious R12K makeup routine filled with luxurious products
- Khaya has managed to build an army of 10.4K followers who appreciate their flawless makeup skills
- Social media users were wowed by how much the digital creator spent on the products
Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop
The ladies do not play regarding their makeup and always make sure to only shop for high-quality products.
A beauty guru on TikTok made Mzansi gag when they shared how much they spend on their makeup routine.
Beauty guru spends R12K on makeup
A talented makeup artist, Khaya Mhleli is well-known on TikTok for all of the intriguing content they consistently produce. The beauty guru plugged Mzansi baddies with their stunning makeup routine and how much everything cost:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
- Serum by Ordinary- R325
- Woolworths Beauty tinted shimmer gloss - R119
- Maybelline primer - R180
- Fenty Beauty primer - R80
- LA Girl Pro concealer - R92
- Fenty Skin tint - R810
- NARS foundation - R840
- Givenchy foundation - R1185
- Mac eyeshadow palette - R1062
- Rimmel eyeshadow palette - R169
- Kaleidos palette - R390
- Essence lash glue - R70
- Mac mascara - R484
- Mac eyeliner - R460
- Fenty Beauty concealer - R690
- Mac concealer - R670
- Maybelline foundation - R100
- Rimmel concealer - R190
- Huda Beauty setting powder - R750
- Benefit blush - R595
- Mac fixing spray - R600
- Fenty mascara - R295
- Essence liner - R70
- Woolworths Beauty liner - R150
- Maybelline lipstick - R172
- Fenty Beauty gloss - R470
- Huda Beauty lipstick - R515
Khaya estimated their makeup routine to be R12 209.14. The beauty guru captioned their clip:
"You know those old Nigerian movies?": SA reacts to Zulu twins singing Maskandi song in viral TikTok
"This is how much my full makeover routine costs."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to beauty guru's R12K makeup
Social media users were stunned by the amount of money spent on beauty products and commented:
@Ethano shared:
"When I am rich, there will be signs."
@Olwe 🎀 settled for something more affordable:
"Me and my lip therapy against the world."
@Khanyo🎀 trolled:
"Me with my R50 gentle magic set and China Mall makeup products that do the job."
@Bunny realised:
"When you pulled out the Fenty Beauty, I knew we were in a different tax bracket."
@n0kukhanyaaa | Content Creator commented:
"And then a man requests to go on a coffee date after putting all that."
@Azzy Loot was content:
"I'd rather stay ugly."
@sockandheart explained:
"My makeup is not even more than R150, but it's poverty speaking, not me."
@khwezi announced:
"Baby, these are investments."
Lady does extreme makeover to get ex back
Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok was desperate to get her man back after they broke up because of infidelity. Zinhle took her TikTok friends on a hilarious rollercoaster ride as she transformed herself to capture the attention of her ex-boyfriend.
Social media users could not deal with the lady's foolery and shared their thoughts in the comments. Briefly News spoke to a professional makeup artist, Benedict Muzembe, to advise ladies on the kind of makeup the should go for to achieve an extreme makeover.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News