“When I Am Rich, There Will Be Signs”: SA Reacts to Hun’s R12K Makeup Routine in Viral TikTok
by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • A beauty guru stunned Mzansi when she showed off her luxurious R12K makeup routine filled with luxurious products
  • Khaya has managed to build an army of 10.4K followers who appreciate their flawless makeup skills
  • Social media users were wowed by how much the digital creator spent on the products

The ladies do not play regarding their makeup and always make sure to only shop for high-quality products.

Mzansi stunned by R12K makeup
A beauty guru stunned Mzansi with their R12K makeup products. Image: @khayamhleli
Source: TikTok

A beauty guru on TikTok made Mzansi gag when they shared how much they spend on their makeup routine.

Beauty guru spends R12K on makeup 

A talented makeup artist, Khaya Mhleli is well-known on TikTok for all of the intriguing content they consistently produce. The beauty guru plugged Mzansi baddies with their stunning makeup routine and how much everything cost:

  • Serum by Ordinary- R325
  • Woolworths Beauty tinted shimmer gloss - R119
  • Maybelline primer - R180
  • Fenty Beauty primer - R80
  • LA Girl Pro concealer - R92
  • Fenty Skin tint - R810
  • NARS foundation - R840
  • Givenchy foundation - R1185
  • Mac eyeshadow palette - R1062
  • Rimmel eyeshadow palette - R169
  • Kaleidos palette - R390
  • Essence lash glue - R70
  • Mac mascara - R484
  • Mac eyeliner - R460
  • Fenty Beauty concealer - R690
  • Mac concealer - R670
  • Maybelline foundation - R100 
  • Rimmel concealer - R190
  • Huda Beauty setting powder - R750
  • Benefit blush - R595
  • Mac fixing spray - R600
  • Fenty mascara - R295
  • Essence liner - R70
  • Woolworths Beauty liner - R150
  • Maybelline lipstick - R172
  • Fenty Beauty gloss - R470
  • Huda Beauty lipstick - R515

Khaya estimated their makeup routine to be R12 209.14. The beauty guru captioned their clip:

"This is how much my full makeover routine costs."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to beauty guru's R12K makeup 

Social media users were stunned by the amount of money spent on beauty products and commented:

@Ethano shared:

"When I am rich, there will be signs."

@Olwe 🎀 settled for something more affordable: 

"Me and my lip therapy against the world."

@Khanyo🎀 trolled: 

"Me with my R50 gentle magic set and China Mall makeup products that do the job."

@Bunny realised: 

"When you pulled out the Fenty Beauty, I knew we were in a different tax bracket."

@n0kukhanyaaa | Content Creator commented: 

"And then a man requests to go on a coffee date after putting all that."

@Azzy Loot was content:

"I'd rather stay ugly."

@sockandheart explained: 

"My makeup is not even more than R150, but it's poverty speaking, not me."

@khwezi announced: 

"Baby, these are investments."

Lady does extreme makeover to get ex back

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok was desperate to get her man back after they broke up because of infidelity. Zinhle took her TikTok friends on a hilarious rollercoaster ride as she transformed herself to capture the attention of her ex-boyfriend.

Social media users could not deal with the lady's foolery and shared their thoughts in the comments. Briefly News spoke to a professional makeup artist, Benedict Muzembe, to advise ladies on the kind of makeup the should go for to achieve an extreme makeover.

Source: Briefly News

