A beauty guru stunned Mzansi when she showed off her luxurious R12K makeup routine filled with luxurious products

Khaya has managed to build an army of 10.4K followers who appreciate their flawless makeup skills

Social media users were wowed by how much the digital creator spent on the products

The ladies do not play regarding their makeup and always make sure to only shop for high-quality products.

A beauty guru on TikTok made Mzansi gag when they shared how much they spend on their makeup routine.

Beauty guru spends R12K on makeup

A talented makeup artist, Khaya Mhleli is well-known on TikTok for all of the intriguing content they consistently produce. The beauty guru plugged Mzansi baddies with their stunning makeup routine and how much everything cost:

Serum by Ordinary- R325

Woolworths Beauty tinted shimmer gloss - R119

Maybelline primer - R180

Fenty Beauty primer - R80

LA Girl Pro concealer - R92

Fenty Skin tint - R810

NARS foundation - R840

Givenchy foundation - R1185

Mac eyeshadow palette - R1062

Rimmel eyeshadow palette - R169

Kaleidos palette - R390

Essence lash glue - R70

Mac mascara - R484

Mac eyeliner - R460

Fenty Beauty concealer - R690

Mac concealer - R670

Maybelline foundation - R100

Rimmel concealer - R190

Huda Beauty setting powder - R750

Benefit blush - R595

Mac fixing spray - R600

Fenty mascara - R295

Essence liner - R70

Woolworths Beauty liner - R150

Maybelline lipstick - R172

Fenty Beauty gloss - R470

Huda Beauty lipstick - R515

Khaya estimated their makeup routine to be R12 209.14. The beauty guru captioned their clip:

"This is how much my full makeover routine costs."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to beauty guru's R12K makeup

Social media users were stunned by the amount of money spent on beauty products and commented:

@Ethano shared:

"When I am rich, there will be signs."

@Olwe 🎀 settled for something more affordable:

"Me and my lip therapy against the world."

@Khanyo🎀 trolled:

"Me with my R50 gentle magic set and China Mall makeup products that do the job."

@Bunny realised:

"When you pulled out the Fenty Beauty, I knew we were in a different tax bracket."

@n0kukhanyaaa | Content Creator commented:

"And then a man requests to go on a coffee date after putting all that."

@Azzy Loot was content:

"I'd rather stay ugly."

@sockandheart explained:

"My makeup is not even more than R150, but it's poverty speaking, not me."

@khwezi announced:

"Baby, these are investments."

Lady does extreme makeover to get ex back

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok was desperate to get her man back after they broke up because of infidelity. Zinhle took her TikTok friends on a hilarious rollercoaster ride as she transformed herself to capture the attention of her ex-boyfriend.

Social media users could not deal with the lady's foolery and shared their thoughts in the comments. Briefly News spoke to a professional makeup artist, Benedict Muzembe, to advise ladies on the kind of makeup the should go for to achieve an extreme makeover.

