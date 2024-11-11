“Groceries R200?”: Varsity Student’s R1,650 NSFAS Budget Breakdown in Video Has Mzansi Intrigued
- A university student’s budget breakdown of her R1,650 NSFAS allowance has taken TikTok by storm
- The guy's monthly plan displayed in a video prioritised groceries, streaming, and even takeaways
- Viewers debated his spending plan in the comments section and some asked the student some questions
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
University life can be a financial struggle, and managing money on a tight budget is often a skill in itself.
Student shows monthly expenses
One student shared his R1,650 NSFAS allowance breakdown in a TikTok video. Netizens were amazed and shocked by how he distributed the funds.
The budget is seen on the account @success_mudau, clearly written on paper, making it simple to follow.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
"R26 caused all this?": E-hailing driver and customer's payment argument escalates, video divides SA
The student’s allocation included R200 for groceries, R150 for streaming subscriptions, R1,000 for clothes, R200 for KFC, and R100 for meals at the campus cafeteria.
Budget video gains traction
Despite the modest allowance, she managed to squeeze in essentials and a few treats. The strategy caught over 70k views on the platform.
Watch the video below:
South African TikTok users weigh in
With the cost of living on the rise, South Africans couldn’t hold back their comments. While some netizens questioned her budgeting choices, others admired her creativity in making the funds work.
Reactions flooded in as people questioned how R200 would stretch for a whole month’s groceries.
See some comments below:
@Varoxshins asked:
"Groceries R200?"
@MONGILEMdluliukhele asked:
"What did you buy with two hundred rands? 😂😂😂"
@rorimakwela joked:
"One day you’ll eat your sneakers. 😂😂"
@ThalukanyoAngel wrote:
"Ya cafeteria ayi fhiwe nne. 😹"
@Mrndo typed:
"Heavy on the KFC budget. 🙌🏿"
@Thandiswa_Lerato♥️🧸 shared:
"Why is this making sense since vele I have short hair. 🥱♥️"
@Khenzani12 commented:
"And the hair yone?"
@MülwëliWaWe added:
"Ho sala savings. 🤣🤣💔"
TUT student cries about his revoked NSFAS funding
In another article, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video shed light on the challenges faced by university students reliant on financial aid schemes for their education.
The video showed a University of Technology (TUT) student, once funded by NSFAS, tearfully sharing with netizens that his financial support was revoked.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za