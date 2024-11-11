A university student’s budget breakdown of her R1,650 NSFAS allowance has taken TikTok by storm

The guy's monthly plan displayed in a video prioritised groceries, streaming, and even takeaways

Viewers debated his spending plan in the comments section and some asked the student some questions

A student shared his monthly budget on TikTok. Image: @success_mudau/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

University life can be a financial struggle, and managing money on a tight budget is often a skill in itself.

Student shows monthly expenses

One student shared his R1,650 NSFAS allowance breakdown in a TikTok video. Netizens were amazed and shocked by how he distributed the funds.

The budget is seen on the account @success_mudau, clearly written on paper, making it simple to follow.

The student’s allocation included R200 for groceries, R150 for streaming subscriptions, R1,000 for clothes, R200 for KFC, and R100 for meals at the campus cafeteria.

Budget video gains traction

Despite the modest allowance, she managed to squeeze in essentials and a few treats. The strategy caught over 70k views on the platform.

Watch the video below:

South African TikTok users weigh in

With the cost of living on the rise, South Africans couldn’t hold back their comments. While some netizens questioned her budgeting choices, others admired her creativity in making the funds work.

Reactions flooded in as people questioned how R200 would stretch for a whole month’s groceries.

See some comments below:

@Varoxshins asked:

"Groceries R200?"

@MONGILEMdluliukhele asked:

"What did you buy with two hundred rands? 😂😂😂"

@rorimakwela joked:

"One day you’ll eat your sneakers. 😂😂"

@ThalukanyoAngel wrote:

"Ya cafeteria ayi fhiwe nne. 😹"

@Mrndo typed:

"Heavy on the KFC budget. 🙌🏿"

@Thandiswa_Lerato♥️🧸 shared:

"Why is this making sense since vele I have short hair. 🥱♥️"

@Khenzani12 commented:

"And the hair yone?"

@MülwëliWaWe added:

"Ho sala savings. 🤣🤣💔"

