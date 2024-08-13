A woman’s R4,000 monthly budget has sparked debate online, with her detailed breakdown of expenses like rent, groceries, and savings drawing mixed reactions

Critics questioned the feasibility of managing this budget, particularly focusing on the adequacy of grocery costs and the inclusion of gym fees

Despite her emphasis on saving, social media users expressed scepticism and offered varied advice, highlighting the financial challenges faced by many

A South African woman’s R4,000 budget breakdown, including rent, groceries, and savings, has ignited online debate. Images: @fulumashapha.

Source: TikTok

Fulufhelani Mashapha, a personal budget coach, has shared her detailed budget for an R4,000 monthly salary, sparking widespread discussion and mixed reactions online.

Her budget breakdown includes rent and utilities at R1,350, gym fees at R300, clothing accounts at R180, groceries at R1,000, data at R150, hair expenses at R250, savings at R170, and other monthly costs totalling R200.

Being frugal with the little salary received

In her video, she emphasised the importance of saving, regardless of the amount, stating:

"Save, no matter how small the savings are."

Social media users reacted quickly to the budget, with some expressing disbelief and others offering @fulumashapha advice.

Mzansi is not convinced with the budget

The woman's budget highlights the challenges many South Africans face in managing their finances on a limited income.

While her emphasis on saving is seen as a practical approach, the reactions reveal people's struggles and differing priorities regarding budgeting.

Sekai Moyo questioned whether the woman had additional transport costs, asking:

"iphi imali yetaxi cause or does the person ride a bike to work?"

Suggesting that the budget might be unrealistic:

"Awuholi sharp,"

user2165739415978, implying that the budget might not account for all necessary expenses.

"Ekatshwala?"

Ander was concerned about the lack of funds allocated for entertainment, noting,

"Iphi imali for entertainment?😭😭"

NwabiS wondered if it was feasible to manage groceries with a R1,000 budget, stating:

"It possible to do groceries for R1000 for entire month?"

@_Nnyane was focused on the rent, saying:

"Still stuck on expense number 1"

Nozi questioned the necessity of gym fees with such a low salary, asking:

"I have an ask, what is the gym fee for R4k. Why would I join a gym with such salary. I don't think that would be wise spending."

Lucy_hair expressed scepticism about the grocery budget, suggesting that R1,000 might not be enough:

"R1000 including toiletries? Ayy ngeke nithenga keph nathi si check cheaper markets 😩"

Tamiamash wanted to know where the woman shops for groceries, commenting:

"Ba2ng R1k for groceries where do you guys shop I want to shop there nami😭"

Miss_Pedros also inquired about transportation costs, stating:

"Taxi money to work."

Melanie Smit998 questioned the sufficiency of the grocery budget, saying:

"How do you eat with a R1000 of groceries is my question I used to at least spend R1800 on myself."

