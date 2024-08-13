diy_by_cphumer, shared a popular rental-friendly kitchen upgrade hack, transforming her space with affordable, removable materials

This hun's DIY kitchen hack has captured the hearts of South Africans, providing an easy way to upgrade rental spaces without breaking the rules. Images: @diy_by_cphumer/TikTok.

A TikToker, @diy_by_cphumer, has captured the attention of South African renters with a clever, rental-friendly kitchen upgrade hack.

In a video that has quickly gained popularity, the DIY enthusiast shared her method for enhancing a kitchen without violating rental agreements.

She humorously captioned the video:

"Our landlord be doing the bare minimum, so here's a little plug."

From basic to chic wall makeover

The video, which shows @diy_by_cphumer transforming her kitchen with affordable and removable materials, has sparked a wave of admiration and inspired many to consider similar upgrades:

@diy_by_cphumer's hacks' simplicity and effectiveness have made it particularly appealing to those looking for ways to personalize their living spaces without permanent alterations.

Mzansi is ready for the makeover

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise and excitement for a rental kitchen makeover. TikTok user Tkay commented:

"It's a big difference; I like it. I need this, but for the counter, do you have any suggestions? (Rental-friendly)."

This sentiment was echoed by LifeAccordingToBunz, who added:

"I love it 🔥🔥🔥"

While many found the project inspiring, others admitted it might be challenging. LuthandoxxXxx highlighted the common fear of DIY mishaps.

"Cute and it looks easy, but I’d still mess it up😂"

On the other hand, Miss Jacqs Fabric Boutique offered her support, saying:

"Well done! This looks proper. 👏👏👏"

For those looking to replicate the project, zolile provided a helpful tip:

"Great DIY ideas. Single advice for a neat, seamless finish: remove the plug socket covers, do your sheet installation, reinstate your plug cover, and you will not see the untidy cut out 👍"

Nokwazi Mkhwanazi chimed in with her approval, stating:

"Okay, I like this 🥰🥰🥰"

