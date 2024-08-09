Woman Bleaches Hairline and Eyebrows, SA Reacts with Mixed Emotions
- @gxrden_ bleached her hairline and eyebrows and sparked mixed reactions across South Africa.
- While some praised the bold transformation, others expressed concern or nostalgia
- The video highlights the diverse opinions on unconventional beauty choices
A TikTok video on social media has South Africans buzzing after a woman takes a bold step in her beauty routine by bleaching her hairline and eyebrows.
The video, posted by @gxrden_, showcased a hun applying bleach to her edges and brows, sparking a wave of reactions from Mzansi nationwide.
A complete makeover
@gxrden_ chose an almost makeover, changing only her edges and eyebrows.
In the video, viewers were in awe of the transformation:
Others expressed their concerns and shared lighthearted comments.
Liya💋 seemed baffled by the daring move, commenting:
"Ngempela Ngempela what’s going on?" [Honestly, what's going on?]
The sentiment was echoed by Amanda Khuzwayo😻, who pleaded:
"Hi ungaphinde🥺" [Hi, don't ever do it again.]
However, not everyone was alarmed by the unconventional beauty choice. The Depressed Diary commented:
"Do what makes you happy. ❤️"
For some, the video brought back memories of similar experiences. Ramzy ⭐ reminisced:
"Used to do this in high school since I couldn't dye my whole head😭"
Amid the mixed reactions, some followers were quick to praise the results. 𝓚 noted:
"Giving natural blonde❤❤"
Meanwhile, Hale shared:
"It grew on me so quick 😂😍😍"
Other people couldn't help but admire the woman's overall appearance. Jessica Mashaba exclaimed:
"So pretty!"
Elle gushed:
"Your skin is so clear & beautiful 😩👌"
The transformation left a lasting impression on many. Its_ziee summed it up by saying:
"❤️😭This looks so cool and you're gorgeous"
“Took me two weeks to recover”: Young woman shows allergic reaction to eyebrow tinting
Briefly News reported that a woman took her to TikTok to share her experience tinting her brows with app users.
As seen in her video, tinting her eyebrows resulted in the young lady suffering from a nasty rash.
People in the comment section said they would not get their brows done for fear of getting the same bad results.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Reitumetse Makwea (Editor) Reitumetse Makwea is a Current Affairs journalist at Briefly News. She has a National diploma, Advanced diploma and Post-graduate diploma in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology. She first worked as a student journalist and freelancer for Caxton's Record Noweto and later joined The Citizen News, where she worked for a little over 3 years covering politics, environmental news, business, education, and health. Reitumetse joined Briefly News in 2024. Email: reitumetse.makwea@briefly.co.za