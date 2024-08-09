Global site navigation

Woman Bleaches Hairline and Eyebrows, SA Reacts with Mixed Emotions
Woman Bleaches Hairline and Eyebrows, SA Reacts with Mixed Emotions

by  Reitumetse Makwea 2 min read
  • @gxrden_ bleached her hairline and eyebrows and sparked mixed reactions across South Africa.
  • While some praised the bold transformation, others expressed concern or nostalgia
  • The video highlights the diverse opinions on unconventional beauty choices

Woman bleaches hairline and eyebrows
A TikTok video of a woman bleaching her hairline and eyebrows has gone viral, stirring mixed reactions. Images: @gxrden_/Instagram and TikTok.
Source: Instagram

A TikTok video on social media has South Africans buzzing after a woman takes a bold step in her beauty routine by bleaching her hairline and eyebrows.

The video, posted by @gxrden_, showcased a hun applying bleach to her edges and brows, sparking a wave of reactions from Mzansi nationwide.

A complete makeover

@gxrden_ chose an almost makeover, changing only her edges and eyebrows.

In the video, viewers were in awe of the transformation:

Others expressed their concerns and shared lighthearted comments.

Liya💋 seemed baffled by the daring move, commenting:

"Ngempela Ngempela what’s going on?" [Honestly, what's going on?]

The sentiment was echoed by Amanda Khuzwayo😻, who pleaded:

"Hi ungaphinde🥺" [Hi, don't ever do it again.]

However, not everyone was alarmed by the unconventional beauty choice. The Depressed Diary commented:

"Do what makes you happy. ❤️"

For some, the video brought back memories of similar experiences. Ramzy ⭐ reminisced:

"Used to do this in high school since I couldn't dye my whole head😭"

Amid the mixed reactions, some followers were quick to praise the results. 𝓚 noted:

"Giving natural blonde❤❤"

Meanwhile, Hale shared:

"It grew on me so quick 😂😍😍"

Other people couldn't help but admire the woman's overall appearance. Jessica Mashaba exclaimed:

"So pretty!"

Elle gushed:

"Your skin is so clear & beautiful 😩👌"

The transformation left a lasting impression on many. Its_ziee summed it up by saying:

"❤️😭This looks so cool and you're gorgeous"

“Took me two weeks to recover”: Young woman shows allergic reaction to eyebrow tinting

Briefly News reported that a woman took her to TikTok to share her experience tinting her brows with app users.

As seen in her video, tinting her eyebrows resulted in the young lady suffering from a nasty rash.

People in the comment section said they would not get their brows done for fear of getting the same bad results.

