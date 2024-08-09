@gxrden_ bleached her hairline and eyebrows and sparked mixed reactions across South Africa.

While some praised the bold transformation, others expressed concern or nostalgia

The video highlights the diverse opinions on unconventional beauty choices

A TikTok video of a woman bleaching her hairline and eyebrows has gone viral, stirring mixed reactions. Images: @gxrden_/Instagram and TikTok.

Source: Instagram

A TikTok video on social media has South Africans buzzing after a woman takes a bold step in her beauty routine by bleaching her hairline and eyebrows.

The video, posted by @gxrden_, showcased a hun applying bleach to her edges and brows, sparking a wave of reactions from Mzansi nationwide.

A complete makeover

@gxrden_ chose an almost makeover, changing only her edges and eyebrows.

In the video, viewers were in awe of the transformation:

Others expressed their concerns and shared lighthearted comments.

Liya💋 seemed baffled by the daring move, commenting:

"Ngempela Ngempela what’s going on?" [Honestly, what's going on?]

The sentiment was echoed by Amanda Khuzwayo😻, who pleaded:

"Hi ungaphinde🥺" [Hi, don't ever do it again.]

However, not everyone was alarmed by the unconventional beauty choice. The Depressed Diary commented:

"Do what makes you happy. ❤️"

For some, the video brought back memories of similar experiences. Ramzy ⭐ reminisced:

"Used to do this in high school since I couldn't dye my whole head😭"

Amid the mixed reactions, some followers were quick to praise the results. 𝓚 noted:

"Giving natural blonde❤❤"

Meanwhile, Hale shared:

"It grew on me so quick 😂😍😍"

Other people couldn't help but admire the woman's overall appearance. Jessica Mashaba exclaimed:

"So pretty!"

Elle gushed:

"Your skin is so clear & beautiful 😩👌"

The transformation left a lasting impression on many. Its_ziee summed it up by saying:

"❤️😭This looks so cool and you're gorgeous"

“Took me two weeks to recover”: Young woman shows allergic reaction to eyebrow tinting

Briefly News reported that a woman took her to TikTok to share her experience tinting her brows with app users.

As seen in her video, tinting her eyebrows resulted in the young lady suffering from a nasty rash.

People in the comment section said they would not get their brows done for fear of getting the same bad results.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News