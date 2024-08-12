A young South African lady in China had an unexpected experience with the salons

She wanted to do a certain hairstyle on her hair, however the stylist she went to couldn't pull it off

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A Mzansi woman in China struggled to get her hair done. Images: @edu_sulfide/ TikTok, @edusulfide/ Instagram

A South African woman in China took to her TikTok account and shared how she struggled to find a salon to do her hair.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @edu_sulfide, she can be seen walking into one salon where she showed them what she wanted with her short hair. After discussion, she was referred to another salon.

When she got there, she showed them the cornrows she wanted. The hair stylists seemed confused because they didn't know how to work with the TikTok user's hair. They washed it, hoping it was gonna be a bit longer but with no luck. In the end, she asked them to blow dry it and leave it.

SA woman in China struggles to find a salon for her hair

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 500k views, with many online users laughing and asking for the end results.

@Kelly Maluleke commented:

"Show us the results phela 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Elle laughed:

"From the beginning I knew things weren't gonna go well."

@sibaaaaaaaaaa_m said:

"My anxiety would never, why are they all over you 😭😭😭."

@Jennifer expressed:

"They are trying."

@johannes_girl_burg commented:

"I find the first one sweet he literally tried to accommodate you 🥺❤️."

@Rose Amber Mabs said:

"To think I can plait hair effortlessly and having to see four people on your head not getting it right I would have been frustrated 😂😂😂😂your patience girl 😂😂😂."

