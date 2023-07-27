A woman went to get her hair done, and it did not turn out the way she wanted, thanks to her hairdresser

The lady wanted some cornrows and was confident that the hairstylist would be able to do it, only to be disappointed

Many people were invested in seeing how her hair turned out, and they were critical of how bad the final result was

One lady was determined to achieve a hairstyle she saw online. The lady went to a salon and showed them the picture of what she wanted before they started.

A TikTok shows braids a woman wanted and what the hairdresser did instead. Image: naomi_bissh.

Source: TikTok

The end product of her salon visit received more than 40 000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from people who were debating whether or not it was the woman's hair that caused the mess.

Woman gets bulky cornrows in viral TikTok video

A TikTok creator, @naomi_bissh, showed netizens that she wanted ponytail cornrows. The woman went to get the style recreated but ended up with a thicker version of what she showed them. Watch the video to see the difference:

Online users point the finger at hairstylist for epic fail

Viewers responded to the TiktTokker, who wanted to know if her hair made the hairstyle impossible. Many people were convinced that the braider was the one who did not know what they were doing.

w said:

"Hairdressers should start being honest about their competency yoh."

Candy wrote:

"They were supposed to do thin lines."

Onkemetse Malope pointed it:

"Nkare you did your hair last month."

Tumza_de_small added:

"The problem is not your hair..its the hair stylist."

Mia Khanyile agreed:

"I use to think my hair was the problem but it the hairdresser."

Hair misadventures in TikTok videos have people fascinated

Many people are always interested to see how others' hair turns out. One woman went viral after her hair fell out after a bleaching job.

Briefly News previously reported that one woman went on TikTok and showed others where to get a good haircut. The stunner wanted to get a daring short hairstyle, and she nailed it.

People were fascinated by the stylist as it got over 6 000 likes. They were also hundreds of comments from other people who were interested in the hairstyle.

@peachiies_ma told people that Johannesburg CBD is the place to be for a chic pixie haircut. The video of the lady shows the process she went through to achieve a beautiful hairstyle.

