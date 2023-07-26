One creator on TikTok achieved a hairstyle from home thanks to her skills in creating hairstyles

A woman used synthetic fibre to create a flawless hairstyle. The best part is the lady showed anyone can do it themselves at home.

A TikTok video shows a woman doing her hair with synthetic fibre to do a style-inspired Nicki Minaj-inspired style. Image: @blasian_keli

The TikTok creator's useful tutorial got over 3 000 likes. Many people were amazed by the intricate process she had to go through to achieve the hair.

Women inserts hair extensions to do Nicki Minaj-inspired hairstyle

A beauty vlogger @blasian_keli posted how she gave herself a bob with bangs. In the clip, the woman used a wig cap with glue on some extensions to achieve a style inspired by Nicki's Chun Li hairstyle. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers love woman's baddie on a budget look

Many netizens flooded the comments to tell the young woman that she did a good job. Read what people had to say below:

SunnyNat said:

"Why do you make this look simple to do.. I love it."

RELO wrote:

"I trusted the process."

a_normancore added:

"Unproblematic and a baddie!"

melanateddynamite commented:

"Meanwhile I’m sitting here thinking I can do this knowing very well it’ll end in tears."

GracefullySlender7 gushed:

"Girl? Your hands are blessed."

Hair transformations fascinate netizens in TikTok videoa

Online users like to see how people look when they change their hair drastically. One woman said goodbye to her coils in favour of a relaxer after years.

