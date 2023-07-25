One TikTok creator showed people how long it took her to leave the house in the morning as she had to do everything herself.

The vlog was entertaining as it showed how the woman navigated her way out of the garage

Many were inspired after watching the video of the woman getting used to handling her car

A woman in Giyani Limpopo made a video of how long it took her to leave her garage. The educator took her time back out of the garage.

A TikTok video shows a Tsonga teacher reversing out of her garage for 10 minutes. Image: @emeldah

Source: TikTok

The video of the process got over 26 000 likes. There were thousands of peeps who were inspired by the video.

Teacher in Limpopo gets 500 000 viewers for reversing out of garage

@emeldah on TikTok got half a million views after she spent 10 minutes reversing out of her garage. The lady's newly purchased car takes some getting used to. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi envies teacher's nice life problems

Peeps who watched the video thought it was heartwarming to see the lady get used to her new car. Read what people had to say:

ivor said:

"Soon you will become Schumacher."

Lerato Tracy Makgabo added:

"I found myself shouting at you kere eya ko left ga nyane."

NLeeTsotetsi wrote:

"You'll be okay, just don't play with the steering wheel too much...congrats colleague."

Spepo encouraged her:

"That's how we all started dear, you'll come right."

Yummie karaboo added:

"Baby steps wena lala , sonke sibuya lapho.[We've all been there]"

ReabetsweMoloto remarked:

"Soft life problems huh."

South Africans love to see people make it in life

Netizens are always keen to see others' milestones. One lady got a new job, car and home, which made her go viral.

Nail Technician builds her mom a house, Netizens chop onions

Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful Tsonga woman built a house for her mother living in a shack.

The stunning woman, who is only 23 years old, made her mother's dreams into a reality when she made sure her mother lived in a beautiful and honourable home to thank her for her sacrifices in raising her.

The Hammanskraal-based beauty, a nail technician, wanted to remind TikTokkers not to forget where they came from with her post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News