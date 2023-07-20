A woman from Gauteng North erected a beautiful home for her mother and shared it online

The young Tsonga stunner showed how the house was built from scratch right up to its completion

Netizens remarked that she achieved a lot for herself and her mother at only the age of 23

A young woman built her mother a house at the age of 23. Image: @prettywissy

Source: TikTok

A beautiful Tsonga woman built a house for her mother living in a shack.

The stunning woman, who is only 23 years old, made her mother's dreams into a reality when she made sure her mother lived in a beautiful and honourable home to thank her for her sacrifices in raising her.

23-year-old builds a home for her mother in Hammanskraal

The woman, Wisani Khoza, shared the beautiful home in a video showing different stages of the building.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Hammanskraal-based beauty, a nail technician, wanted to remind TikTokkers not to forget where they came from with her post.

The post shows the house being built, with her mother's shack in the background. The end of the video shows the completed house, which stands proudly for the woman. Taking care of the elders in the African tradition ensures that those who do so will be tremendously blessed and favoured. Wisani is an inspiration to those who want to show their mothers gratitude.

Watch the video here:

Netizens thank the woman who built her mom a house

South Africans were touched in the comment section and gushed over how Wisani inspires them.

Phillipine Nkomane said:

"Truly an inspiration."

MaMshengu_oZothile commented:

"I don't even know you, but I'm proud of you."

Nna_Personally added:

"I'm proud of you, baby."

Thembimashiyane announced blessings.

"From the day you decided to build for your mum, you were releasing all your blessings."

Nelly Mashila pointed out:

"I'm so proud of you. At your age, you built your mom a house. You inspire many, and may God continue to bless you."

Young woman builds her mother a home and touches Mzansi

In a similar video, Briefly News reported that a young woman built her mother a house and shared the progress with Mzansi.

The woman revealed that she was raised by a single mother who did her best.

She pointed out that building her a house is just one of the ways she could show appreciation for her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News