A beautiful woman is documenting her journey of how her housing project from foundation to decoration on social media

The video footage depicts the house's base, bricks, roof, tiles, and a fully furnished bedroom

Internet users were impressed by her progress and commended her for taking the initiative to begin construction

A woman shared her slow and steady journey to building her house.

Slow and steady wins the race, and this woman illustrated this as she shared how far she's come in building a house.

The Zulu woman showed how she built the house and shopped for the material.

Woman shares with TikTok the progress of her home being built

@nokwe_zineh2 posted her video on TikTok, and it went viral as many people loved the progress. The video shows the house's foundation and some of the bricks used to build the house. She then shows where she bought the materials. She then shows the house, still under construction, with a complete roof and tiles. The last picture shows a complete bedroom with tiles and furniture. The caption reads:

"I'm still continuing kancane kancane."

According to BusinessTech, it costs about R1.5 million to build a three-bedroom house in South Africa, depending on the location. It's cheaper to build a house in the North West than it is in KwaZulu-Natal.

To watch how far she has come and how she bought the material, watch the video here:

South Africans applaud her and are proud of woman who is building home

Netizens were proud of her progress and congratulated her for stepping forward to start building her home.

Shibe said:

"Please hire me. I'll install the ceilings for you."

Karoogreen added:

"You're doing so good, babes."

Busieswan commented:

"May God continue to bless your hustle."

Nosipho Nana Lushaba also commented.

"I love this."

Sbosh chipped in.

"Girl, I'm so proud of you."

Young woman builds her mother a house at the age of 23

Briefly News reported that a young woman built her mother a house in a similar story.

The Hammanskraal woman, who is a nail technician, shared how, at the age of 23, she built her mother, who was staying in a shack a beautiful home. Netizens were happy for her and commended her for caring for her mother.

