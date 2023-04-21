There is never a dull moment in Mzansi, and when it comes to South Africa, even traffic can be exciting

A video of a Ford driver effortlessly reversing through traffic has netizens laughing out loud and feeling impressed

The video received over 100,000 views, with many commenting that South Africa is a unique place

When it comes to comedy, Mzansi never fails to deliver. The city can always guarantee a funny moment. A TikTok video showing a Ford diver expertly reversing through traffic did not disappoint the internet.

Ford driver perfectly moves backwards through traffic. Image: @tubby_10

Source: TikTok

The nation was divided over whether or not to find the video posted by @tubby_10 impressive or hilarious. The perfect execution of the backwards maneuver shocked viewers.

Video of Ford doing smooth back-pedal catches 100k peep's attention

The driver's excellent handling of the car amazed onlookers. Even though the move was highly illegal, it was remarkable nonetheless.

People were scratching their heads over how the driver managed to get through traffic without causing an accident.

Watch the video here:

The Ford reverser has TikTok's approval

The internet came through and gave props where they were due. Some could not believe the fantastic skill of the man behind the Ford. Most just found the video hilarious.

@rubakez_ came with the jokes:

"When you forgot to put the stove off."

The move reminded @rolfe_chetty of something:

"Moonwalk."

@gabriellajaftha_ thought she knew where this took place:

"What in fresh PE hell? Why always us?"

@levyokuhle was amazed by this country:

"Are we still sure that South Africa is still a country?"

@republic_of_south_africa gave praise:

"Bro clean with it."

Mzansi nurse flexes Ford Ranger, peeps impressed by big money moves

Let's hope this next Ford driver respects the rules of the road. Briefly News reported on a nurse who flexed her brand-new Ford Ranger.

The hard-working woman earned the nation's respect when she purchased her new car. She even took time to demonstrate how she drives her SUV in heels.

People were impressed by the nurse's dedication to life. Both her car and her career choice were applauded.

