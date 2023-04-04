A young nurse is trending for all the right reasons, and peeps are impressed by her hard work and dedication to a better life

Thabiso Nkgudi bought herself a Ford Ranger, and she showed how she drives the bakkie in heels

People across the country admired her achievement and career choice, with many celebrating her success

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Thabiso Nkgudi buys a brand new Ford Ranger. Images:@glamnurse_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young nurse is trending on TikTok after she posted a video of her brand-new Ford Ranger. The post has over 1.2 million views and over 70 000 likes.

Thabiso Nkgudi, who studied to become a nurse, encouraged her followers to work hard for what they wanted.

She says:

"We need to normalise the idea of hard work and hustle."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans praise young independent nurse

People were impressed by Thabiso's determination and hard work for a better life. Netizens also said nurses are resilient and deserve only the best life.

Here are some of the comments:

@JohnnyMokwana commented:

"The new Ford Ranger is giving."

@amandamamgcinaspa said:

"To the new generation of nurses."

@Dallas said:

"Education and hard work. You are proof it's key. Beautiful life - well done to you."

Lulu said:

"Mama Khuma on fire congratulations, Mzi."

@Lungi commented:

"Don't know how many times I watched this. EVERYTHING IS BEAUTIFUL."

@Kingsip Khumalo commented:

"Nice dear. Keep up the good work. Keep hustling hard."

Ruea said:

"You are so beautiful nana, driving my dream car."

@thabiso3294 commented:

"To all you girls out there. This beautiful lady here is normal not independent woman! I AM PROUD OF YOU PRETTY."

@Fire said:

"Shout out to all the nurses across the country. These are the only ones who are able to care of us."

Lady celebrates becoming nurse, bagging car and lovely crib, posts video sharing wins online

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman who became a qualified nurse and bought a car.

TikTok user @khensanimaringa56 was excited to share her accomplishments on social media. The young nurse expressed her gratitude for all the blessings she had been receiving.

Peeps across South Africa celebrated her achievements with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News