One healthcare practitioner has celebrated becoming a nurse, landing a gorgeous car and an awesome place

In a video posted on TikTok, the successful woman shared her incredible milestones and garnered much attention online

The clip has since raked in close to 100k views, with over 14k people liking the post and commending the hard-working sis

A young healthcare worker has taken to the socials to post a video, reflecting on all her blessings after becoming a qualified nurse, bagging a fab car and an awesome crib.

The successful nurse is excited about her blessings. Image: khensanimaringa56/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The young woman also shared a graduation snap in her TikTok clip as she smiled brightly in the video, relishing her win.

TikTok user, khensanimaringa56, expressed her gratitude for the blessings. Her video was captioned:

“Kuyabongwa.”

Social media users expressed how impressed they were by the beautiful nurse and congratulated her enthusiastically.

Here is the video and the coolest reactions from netizens:

user2926718481521 wished the young nurse well:

“Congratulations, dear. May the Lord bless you more.”

Khanya Manjati is inspired:

“Congratulations, queen. I’m highly motivated.”

theodora_moeleso added:

“Congratulations, mami. Can I please ask, where did you graduate from?”

user4276220611229 loved her graduation shoes:

“Where did you buy the shoes you’re wearing?”

Kgothatso Nomonde left her a sweet message:

“I don't know you, but I'm proud of you.”

Kgomotso Betty admires her:

“I'm impressed. Teach me your ways.”

Medupi_mimi remarked:

“Following in your footsteps, sisi.”

user6707942530436 wrote:

“Well done, babes. This generation of nurses was just made different.”

Salomemoloisanepi commented:

“The peanuts are working, neh? Akere, the community says we get paid peanuts.”

Simphiwe Asanda Nala noted:

“Wamuhle, daughter of Florence Nightingale.”

Source: Briefly News