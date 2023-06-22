A teenage mother from Johannesburg fearlessly embraces early motherhood and defies societal stereotypes with unwavering resilience

Despite facing judgment and negative comments, she firmly believes that her baby is not a mistake but a blessing

Mzansi shared their views on the matter and praised the courageous young mother for rewriting the narrative around teen motherhood

A Johannesburg teenage mother shares her journey of being a young mum. Images: @her.enemy01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a society where judgments and stereotypes abound, a courageous teenage mother from Johannesburg is embracing her role as a young mom.

Johannesburg teen mother embraces early motherhood and defies stereotypes

Despite criticism and people speaking negatively about her, Refiloe Taule firmly believes that her baby is a divine blessing, not a mistake. In a video, the young girl confidently asserts that becoming a mother early does not define her character or moral standing. Instead, it signifies her willingness to take on responsibilities and face life's challenges.

Rise in teen pregnancies in South Africa

According to IOL, The issue of teenage pregnancy has reached levels of great concern. South Africa has one of the highest rates globally, with 1 in 4 girls under 20 years of age falling pregnant. As a result, several babies are being abandoned. The government is looking at urgent interventions to curb the high pregnancy rate. However, while this might be the case with some, Taule has showcased resilience, strength, and unwavering love for her child, proving that being a young mom is possible.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to teen mother's video of her daughter

Challenging societal norms, this Johannesburg teen mom is determined to rewrite the narrative surrounding young motherhood.

People understood her circumstances, while others shared their circumstances:

@Ozzie said:

"No baby fever formed against me shall prosper."

@Boipelo commented:

"Teen moms power"

@iiam_2sexc.ww said:

"Please your baby is so adorable, such a cute little girl."

@Lethabo.kekanaa commented:

"Love the caption."

@ďåñćë_wíťh_mîzø said:

"And she looks like you."

@beautyslay queen commented:

"Yes girl don't give up."

@Nikki Clothier said:

"And you should always be proud of yourself mamaz."

