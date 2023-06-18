Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri has left people in awe once again with her amazing style choices

The 24-year-old posted photos on Instagram as she rocked a pretty red dress, which people could not get enough of

While winter in South Africa has been incredibly cold, the beauty queen proudly rocked the tiny dress, which suited her perfectly

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri has wowed people with her incredible style choices once again after posting photos rocking a pretty red dress.

Ndavi Nokeri looked amazing in the red dress she wore. Image: Ndavi Nokeri.

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old reigning beauty queen looked gorgeous, and despite winter ravaging South Africa at the moment with the blistering cold, Ndavi still managed to look cool as a cucumber.

The young sis captioned her Instagram post:

“An evening of timeless elegance.”

This is not the first time Ndavi has wowed with her style. Briefly News has previously written about her rocking denim and looking pretty in pink.

Miss SA style impresses many people on Insta

The Miss SA winner received many kind comments on her post, with various people noting that red suited her perfectly.

Briefly News compiled some of the best reactions:

_engraxiia_ said:

“Love, love, love it.”

Itsmythimthim loved the aesthetic and colour she wore:

“Red is your colour.”

carlrichards_sambo noted:

“You don’t miss.”

thembelihle_mnguni noticed that the beauty queen had finally been verified on Instagram:

“She’s verified!”

Amakaozo loved the matching red lipstick:

“The red lip! A moment!”

Jozimom reacted:

“Always shining as bright as a diamond.”

mareleq_mcd remarked:

“So beautiful.”

classegb123 commented:

“Beautiful in red. No strings attached.”

Zozibini Tunzi ready to host Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in Lagos, shares video before event

In another story related to one of South Africa’s most beloved beauty queens, Briefly News previously wrote about Zozibini Tunzi replacing Bonang Matheba as the host of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The 29-year-old shared a short video on Instagram from Lagos before the event ensued, with preparations underway.

Zozibini has been quite a busy hun and just a short while ago, she was at the Miss Universe Philippines beauty pageant. People globally cannot seem to get enough of the former Miss Universe.

