2022 Miss South Africa posted photos as she posed wearing a cute denim outfit that looked super cute

The beauty queen looked incredible in the outfit and wore a pair of brown boots to match the look well

Netizens could not get enough of the 24-year-old’s look and complimented her in the post’s comment section

Miss South Africa 2022 continues to wow social media users, with the 24-year-old posting photos as she rocked denim.

Ndavi Nokeri looked great in denim. Image: Ndavi Nokeri.

Source: Instagram

Ndavi Nokeri posted the pics on Instagram and wore a pair of stylish boots that added to the overall aesthetic of the look.

The stunner captioned her Instagram post:

“Denim is kind of my uniform now. Swipe for a smile:

Here is the post:

According to News24, the Top 30 of the next Miss South Africa cohort has already been announced.

Miss South Africa impresses in denim

People loved Ndavi’s look and left her sweet messages online.

Here are some of the best reactions, compiled by Briefly News:

Salehahmed07 wrote:

“The facts for me are that: you are a simply stunning and beautiful woman who is going to achieve greatness due to her work, talent, and dedication to her craft. Just be yourself and most important of all, be happy and healthy, as nothing is more important than that.”

Sungukhosa commented:

“See now this is a ‘Top 30, meet your Miss South Africa’ outfit.”

ronnel_homu loved the shoes:

“Those boots are everything!”

audreyrampape_ reacted:

“Ndavi, can you please stand up, I would love to adore this outfit.”

Zozibini Tunzi ready to host Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in Lagos, shares video before event

In another story related to one of South Africa’s most beloved beauty queens, Briefly News previously wrote about Zozibini Tunzi replacing Bonang Matheba as the host of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The 29-year-old shared a short video on Instagram from Lagos before the event ensued, with preparations underway.

Zozibini has been quite a busy hun and just a short while ago, she was at the Miss Universe Philippines beauty pageant.

People globally cannot seem to get enough of the former Miss Universe.

