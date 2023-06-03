One young woman who posted photographs of her well-decorated bedroom on social media garnered praise online

The creative lady’s bedroom had beautiful hues of pink, red, and other girly shades prevailing throughout

People who loved her room complimented the space, with the post receiving over 8000 reactions and 370 comments on Facebook

A young lady who is incredibly creative has shown off her gorgeous bedroom on a popular Facebook group.

Faith Vanessa Moyo's bedroom looked lovely and girly. Image: Faith Vanessa Moyo.

The innovative woman had pinks, reds, and other girly colours throughout the space, which received tons of attention from peeps.

Facebook user, Faith Vanessa Moyo, eagerly shared pics of her room on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ page, which is an interactive group where people share photos of their homes and bedrooms.

The hun captioned her post:

“My room. Corrections allowed.”

People compliment the gorgeous bedroom

Social media users were impressed with the babe’s space and left her kind reactions.

Others offered simple advice about how the overall aesthetic in the room could be improved.

Here are some top reactions:

Gwen Miz Bwe Sma asked:

“Beautiful. Where did you get the wall stickers?”

Kholiswa Buhle Ncukane was concerned about the bed’s height:

“Where can I get a normal-height bed with a base? That one is too high and it seems like most beds are this high.”

Zoleka Mjilo remarked:

“You can use maroon or cream curtains to make it look nicer. Pink makes it too busy. You have too many bright colours already. You need to tone down.”

Rabecca Steward shared:

“Amazing, but change the curtains to white.”

According to Woman & Home, incorporating brighter colours into a bedroom with neutral tones can really give any space a warm aesthetic.

