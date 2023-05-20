Zozibini Tunzi has replaced Bonang Matheba as the host of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

The 29-year-old shared a short video on Instagram from Lagos before the event ensued, with preparations underway

Zozibini has been quite a busy hun and just a few days ago, she was at the Miss Universe Philippines beauty pageant

Former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi is quite a busy beauty and shared a clip online from Lagos before the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Zozibini Tunzi is excited about the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. Image: Zozibini Tunzi.

The lovely lady has also recently attended the Miss Universe Philippines beauty pageant.

Briefly News previously wrote about Zozibini impressing South Africans with her latest hairstyle at the pageant.

The 29-year-old replaced Bonang Matheba as the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards host, wrote The Citizen.

She captioned her post:

“Touchdown in Lagos, Nigeria! Getting more excited by the minute for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.”

Netizens proud of Zozibini Tunzi for big moves

Social media users were impressed with the gorgeous Zozibini and her latest big moves.

Here are some of the best reactions to her wins:

i_am_faraiejunior joked:

“Hey, babe, you forgot your morning gown. Never mind, I’ll bring it.”

Realafricanwave wrote:

“The way you turned, MJ moves, mama.”

soso_mpinga suggested:

“Please meet Miss Universe Nigeria 2019.”

Missportharcourtcity commented:

“Welcome to Nigeria.”

busola_tej kindly said:

“Welcome to Naija, Zozi. You are even lovelier in person! We’re ready for you this Saturday.”

rejoy2dworld noted:

“Hi, Zozi. Love you from the Philippines.”

Zozibini Tunzi wows people with her traditional cooking in the Eastern Cape: “Very grounded”

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News previously wrote about Zozibini Tunzi who has always been proud of her Xhosa heritage, with the former beauty queen showing off her cooking skills in her home town.

The stunner posted a video online and a few pictures as she prepared traditional food in Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape and humbly worked alongside her family.

People were wowed by Zozibini and loved how she was able to prepare such lovely traditional meals.

They also commended her humility despite the young lady previously winning Miss Universe and achieving other international, glamorous accolades that many people her age could only dream of.

