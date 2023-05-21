One young lady is excited about becoming a high court attorney and shared her achievement on social media

The hard-working Limpopo woman looked incredibly chuffed with her achievement in the picture she posted on LinkedIn

People commended the hun for her win and congratulated her in the comment section of her post

A young lady from Limpopo is excited about becoming an attorney of the high court and shared a picture from the auspicious occasion.

Itumeleng Chabangu is amped about being an attorney. Image: Itumeleng Chabangu/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The high-achieving woman, who studied a Bachelor of Laws at the University of Limpopo, looked thrilled about the wonderful achievement.

LinkedIn user, Itumeleng Chabangu, posted about her win online, captioning her post:

“Admitted Attorney of the High Court of South Africa.”

Netizens wish young lawyer well

The newly minted attorney received many well-wishes from LinkedIn users.

Here are some of the best reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Richard Ocloo said:

“Congrats, queen of Limpopo. Dream, believe, and do. Don't forget why you are doing this.”

J..... Shabangu commented:

“Itumeleng Chabangu, welcome Bhele, we are so proud of you.”

Kamogelo Moseneke remarked:

“Congratulations. The algorithm is working in mysterious ways. I saw your video on TikTok and saved it as motivation. “

Lethabo Rampja noted:

“Congratulations, my friend. Keep shining.”

Victoria M Mojuto added:

“Sis, go give them hell. Proud of you, queen.”

Fumani George Mushwana wished her well:

“Hey, congratulations on your success. At least I know who to call going forward.”

Kgaugelo Modiba wrote:

“Congratulations again. I saw your videos on Tik Tok and they are inspiring me.”

Moshoeu Ramusi kindly said:

“Congratulations, Itu. I wish you all the best in the future and your career.”

